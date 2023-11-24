Bachelor in Paradise, one of the steamier shows on Bachelor Nation, was supposed to drop a brand new episode this week on Thursday, November 23, 2023. However, like a lot of shows, the segment did not air due to Thanksgiving. Instead, ABC aired the first three episodes of The Golden Bachelor from 8 pm to 11 pm ET.

The show will now return next week on November 30, 2023, right after the first-ever season finale of The Golden Bachelor at 10:04 pm ET.

The synopsis of season 9 episode 9 reads:

"With only one rose ceremony standing between the remaining couples and the end of paradise, the beachgoers feel extra pressure to lock in their connections."

Tune in next week at 10:04 pm ET next week to watch the upcoming episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 9.

Jesse Palmer teases a "full circle moment" in Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale

While in conversation with Us Weekly, the Bachelor in Paradise host, Jesse Palmer, spoke about what to expect from the season finale. The promo ahead of the season premiere teased a wedding and the host chimed in on the same.

He noted that "you never know who it's going to be in the end and what couples end up (finding) love. There's still time for that as well." He added that he was extremely excited for people to see the wedding.

"It's a real full circle moment. Obviously I can't say who it is, but that is one of my fondest memories from hosting these last couple of years on all four shows now. It was really, really special, really magical. I'm excited for people to see it."

The Bachelor in Paradise host further discussed Katie Thurston's guest appearance in episode 8 when she came to roast the season 9 contestants. He said that it was both "awkward" and "fun." Palmer added that he couldn't believe that people were "going where they went at times." He also clarified that since he came from the locker room culture, "nothing's off limits."

"So I love a good roast myself, but there were some cringe moments where I thought 'Man, that sounded a bit personal. I don't know if that's just a joke. That was unique." Jesse said.

Nobody was safe from the Bachelor in Paradise roast, not even the host himself, who was called a "thumb" by cast member Peter Izzo. Kat Izzo, who received a lot of backlash this season, was also a target.

Jesse Palmer talked about the female contestant and noted that he really likes her. He got to know her better during BiP and spent time with her on and off camera. He added that she is a "lovely" person with a "huge heart."

He added that it was funny that people don't always see the "true" person throughout the course of a season. He added that 'everybody was really onboard' with Brayden Bowers, who received a lot of backlash during Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 will return with a brand new episode next week on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The one-hour segment will air after The Golden Bachelor finale on ABC.