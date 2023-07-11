What does Katie Thurston do? The Bachelorette alum ready to join the cast of CW's FBoy Island season 3

Katie Thurston made quite the impression during her appearance on The Bachelor season 25. However, she remained unsuccessful in finding love and made an appearance on The Bachelorette season 17 as well. Katie Thurston fell in love with Blake Moynes and got engaged during her time on the show. In addition to being a reality television star, Katie is also a bank marketing manager.

Fans love her humor and "s**-positive videos" on social media. After announcing her breakup with Blake Moynes in October 2021, Katie Thurston realized that she should focus on herself and pursue her comedy dream. She spoke to the Los Angeles Times at the time and said:

“I was getting tired of men and dating, truly. I was so built up with anger of failure after failure when it came to dating. It inspired me to start writing. I was like, ‘F— dating!’ I’m focusing on me now. I’m gonna pursue what I want. I don’t have to ask permission. I don’t have to adjust my life around anyone.”

As a result, Katie Thurston started taking part in open mics.

“Normally, [open mics] are in this tiny little gold room. But for whatever reason, the night I was finally ready to do my first open mic, we’re all in the big main room. And I was like, I can’t help but feel this is a sign from the universe. This is the path I’m supposed to be on.”

There was a time when Katie Thurston thought she was done with finding her soulmate, but it seems she is back on the dating scene. According to recent reports, Katie will be appearing on the third season of FBoy Island on The CW.

The CW's FBoy Island season 3 will feature Katie Thurston and two other women

The show released a video featuring Katie Thurston on social media, in which Katie is preparing for a show, not realizing it is for FBoy Island season 3. According to the trailer, season 3 will be released soon.

Prior to this, HBO Max canceled the show after season 2, but in May 2023, it was announced that it would return on The CW for a third season.

According to US Weekly, Heather Olander, the head of unscripted content for the network, shared the following about the show:

“With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser and truly unforgettable title, FBoy Island on The CW is a perfect match.”

According to the Instagram page of the show, the third season will be released in the fall of 2023. The show's synopsis mentions the following:

“A group of "nice guys" and "f... boys" go to a tropical island where three women are waiting to find love.”

Nikki Glaser will host the show this season. Speaking to US Weekly about the upcoming season of the show, Glaser said:

“I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back. It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating, and ridiculous show.”

The cast of the show's third season has not yet been announced, so fans will need to wait some more time to discover the surprises this season holds.

