Explained: What are the rules of FBoy Island Season 2?

FBoy Island will air its second season on July 14, 2022, on HBO Max with 26 men who will try to woo three new ladies on the show with their charm and style. The dating show is not as simple as it looks. It comes with specific rules and twists.

Half of the men are genuinely looking for love on the show, but the other half are trying to romantically connect for a $100,000 prize. The girls on the show will determine which boy falls into which category. Read on to find out about the rules of the show.

Rules of FBoy Island Season 2 explained: A mixed bag of 'nice guys' and 'Fboys'

Louise Barnard, Tamaris Sepulveda, and Mia Emani Jones have come to the tropical paradise of Cabo San Lucas, where "they're joined by 26 men - 13 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed "FBoys."

The aim of the game is to get romantically involved with the ladies and/or win "cold, hard cash" worth $100,000. Here are the rules for FBoy Island:

Three women will date a batch of men for weeks.

While dating, their task is to find out which men are the "Nice Guys" and which ones are the "FBoy." The "FBoy's" main intention is to mislead the women on the show.

In each episode, the leading ladies will eliminate a suitor and determine which category they fall into.

The finale reveals who among the final three men are good guys and who are not.

Ultimately, it is up to the men to share the $100,000 cash prize with the lead who chose them and prove that they are "Nice Guys" or walk away with the cash prize and prove that they are "FBoy."

The show's finale synopsis reads:

“By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?”

The unscripted dating show was created by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale. After creating "dating shows for years and loving them," he wanted to try some new concepts. And after talking to his friends, a "little bit new and different" show, FBoy Island, was created. Speaking about how he got the idea FBoy Island, he told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021:

"When I talked with friends of mine, the conversations they were having about the guys they were dating tended to be around a specific thing of men who would ghost them. Obviously, it goes both ways. But it was very often men who said a lot of things, made a lot of promises and then disappeared. I heard the term ‘love bombing’ a lot. And I heard the word ‘f—kboy’ a lot. I felt like there was a new opportunity.”

How Season 1 of FBoy Island ended

Season 1, which premiered in July 2021, followed three women - Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig. The show ended with a major twist. CJ chose "Nice guy" Jarred Evans and split the prize.

However, Nakia and Sarah chose Fboy Jared Motley and Garrett Morosky, respectively. Jared proved that people could change and offered to split the cash prize with his partner. On the other hand, Garrett decided to keep the entire cash to himself after playing Sarah all season.

However, Garrett was shocked when host Nikki Glaser informed him that due to his FBoy ways, all the money must be donated to a charity of Sarah's choice, leaving him with no cash.

Stream HBO Max on Thursday to watch season 2 of FBoy Island.

