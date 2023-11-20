Host Jesse Palmer reveals hilarious conversation about “intimacy” with The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor has kept an improbable star in Gerry Turer. The 71-year-old is still dealing with the loss of his late wife and has met many women on the show. While Turner has been quick to make connections with quite a few of them, he was recently seen going on a holiday with the likes of Leslie and Theresa, two of his many suitors.

Gerry ended up choosing Theresa as his date during the vacation, something that surprised fans due to his obvious chemistry with Leslie. He then went to one of the vacation suites, where Gerry apparently became intimate for the first time since his wife passed away. Speaking after the episode, host Jesse Palmer revealed an awkward conversation that he had with the Golden Bachelor after his Fantasy Suits dates.

Jesse Palmer reveals hilarious conversation with The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner

While Palmer himself is no stranger to being a host, he claimed that he felt a bit uncomfortable while having the conversation with Turner. Palmer claimed that Gerry had a range of inquiries and questions that he wanted to be cleared before he went for the Fantasy Suite dates.

Gerry had ended up turning around a question that Jesse had initially asked about intimacy. He innocently wanted to know what “intimacy” meant in the eyes of the show host. He claimed that he was left confused and did not really have an answer.

“a) How did Gerry just turn this thing around on me? b) How am I going to explain “intimacy” to my kids? c) I’d like to crawl into that volcano right now…”

Talking about Gerry’s controversial announcements of love, which have seen three women fall victim until now, Palmer claimed that the Golden Bachelor’s star tends to feel things in the moment. He added that Turner was eager to validate both Leslie and Theresa, which ended with him telling both of them during the Costa Rica trip that he was in love with them.

Finally, when asked whether he believes Gary has indeed developed a real connection until now, Jesse claimed that it was Theresa, who he seemed most at ease with:

“Theresa has always been someone who has helped Gerry feel at ease, ever since their very first one-on-one date at the diner. I was there watching the dinner portion with Theresa in Costa Rica, and I think they were able to dive deeper and grow their chemistry.”

Of course, considering the fan reaction after his choice, it seems as if viewers believe he has better chemistry with Leslie, although both he and Palmer appear to disagree, at least for the time being.

New episodes of The Golden Bachelor can be streamed on ABC at 8 PM ET, every Tuesday.