The Golden Bachelor Finale: Everything you need to know

The Golden Bachelor, a reality TV show that has captivated audiences with its focus on senior romance, is approaching its much-anticipated finale. This season, viewers have followed the journey of 71-year-old retired restaurateur Gerry Turner as he searches for love among a group of senior contestants.

The show, known for its emotional depth and unique approach to the dating format, has led to a finale that promises to be both heartfelt and surprising. The final episode is titled Finale and After The Final Rose.

The episode, set to air on November 30 at 8 pm ET, is expected to conclude Gerry's quest for love, choosing between the final two contestants, Theresa and Leslie.

Final Rose awaits in The Golden Bachelor Finale

Release date and timings

The finale of The Golden Bachelor is scheduled for November 30. It will be broadcast at 8 pm Eastern Time. Viewers should note that the finale might have a longer duration than regular episodes, offering a comprehensive conclusion to this season's journey.

Here are the corresponding times in various time zones:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Friday, December 1, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Where to watch

The finale will be aired on ABC, the primary platform for The Golden Bachelor. For those who prefer streaming, the episode will be available on Hulu the day after its live airing. This provides flexibility for viewers to watch the finale at their convenience.

Additionally, international fans of the show should check local listings for broadcast or streaming options in their regions.

Plot

This season of The Golden Bachelor has been a journey of emotional connections and heartfelt moments. Set against the backdrop of various locations, including a memorable episode in Costa Rica, the show has provided a platform for senior individuals to explore romance and companionship.

Gerry Turner's journey has been the focal point, marked by his sincere and often emotional interactions with the contestants. As the season progressed, viewers witnessed Gerry forming deep connections with Theresa, a financial services professional, and Leslie, a fitness instructor.

The finale is poised to reveal Gerry's final decision, a moment that has been built up with genuine emotion and anticipation throughout the season.

Cast dynamics

At the heart of The Golden Bachelor is Gerry Turner, whose sincere approach to finding love at 71 has resonated with viewers. The final two contestants, Theresa and Leslie, have each shared unique and touching experiences with Gerry, making the decision all the more challenging.

Theresa Nist's financial acumen and Leslie's passion for fitness have been highlighted throughout the season, adding depth to their personalities. Additionally, Gerry's daughters have played a significant role, especially in the finale, providing a personal perspective to his decision-making process.

The involvement of Gerry's daughters in the finale adds a familial dimension to his decision. Their perspectives and interactions with Theresa and Leslie offer insights into how each contestant might fit into Gerry's life beyond the show.

The Golden Bachelor finale airs on November 30 at 8 pm ET on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu the following day. This conclusion to Gerry Turner's quest for love is poised to be a highlight of this television season, offering a heartfelt and sincere end to a journey that has captivated viewers with its authenticity and emotional depth.