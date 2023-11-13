How old is Kenny Braasch? Bachelor In Paradise alum ties the knot with partner Mari Pepin after two years of being engaged

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin left their fans exhilarated as the couple tied the knot on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Bachelor in Paradise stars got married in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, and 65 people were invited to the wedding. The couple got engaged in season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021.

Furthermore, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin had recently revealed how they would keep their wedding day as 11/11, as it held a special importance in Mari’s family.

The ceremony in Puerto Rico was officiated by Mari’s sister. The reception featured Puerto Rican music as the couple danced to I Want to Know What Love Is.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin had stated earlier that they wanted to get married in Puerto Rico in a small, intimate gathering. Mari had also mentioned how she could not skip bringing her dogs, Dice and Monster, to the wedding. The two pets attended the ceremonies dressed in Tuxedos.

Kenny Braasch, born in 1981, is currently 42 years old. On the other hand, Mari Pepin was born in 1996 and is currently 27 years old. Apart from Bachelor in Paradise, Kenny is also known for his appearance on The Bachelorette’s season 16.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin to have another wedding in Illinois

The world was waiting for the wedding of Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin as the couple had been engaged for more than two years. Shortly after their engagement episode aired, they opened up about their future plans and stated they would first get married in Puerto Rico, and host another ceremony in Illinois later.

Talking to US Weekly in 2021, Mari said:

“So we haven’t set, like, a wedding date or anything yet, but I am going to be moving to Chicago in the next few months. So that’s our first step, and we did agree to get married in Puerto Rico, [which is] where I’m from. So there’s that."

The couple also uploaded pictures from the rehearsal dinner and the final wedding day on social media, spilling details about their outfits, hairstylists, etc.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin met during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. However, before that, Kenny came into the limelight in 2017, after the VICTOR Magazine Men photoshoot. Having millions of followers, Kenny competed in the 2014 NPC National Championships.

Furthermore, he started his career by appearing in Living with Ashley Kitchens Originals in 2017. In the YouTube series, Kenny talked about healthy eating and maintaining the abs.

Furthermore, Kenny’s social media profiles also claim that he is a 'Talent Buyer' at 115 Bourbon Street, where he orchestrates the scheduling of diverse entertainment acts across multiple stages in the vibrant city of Chicago.

As the couple tied the knot in Puerto Rico in a dreamy ceremony, wishes have been pouring in for the duo, as the fans and followers have been exhilarated and excited for more updates from the wedding of the stars.