When did Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins get married? Relationship explored as The Bachelorette alum announces the gender of her first child

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins are expecting a baby girl! Clare, who was the lead in The Bachelorette season 16, shared an Instagram video of herself cutting a cake and the pink color popping out on July 31. Ryan commented on the video, saying that he was now a “girl dad” but Clare was not at all surprised by this.

She wrote in her caption:

"For the last 10 years I’ve had the same dream over and over. The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. So this special moment was not a surprise for me!"

Clare and Ryan, who got married on February 1, 2023, in Sacramento, California, announced their pregnancy via a surrogate just a couple of weeks ago. This is Clare’s first child, who will be born in January 2024, and Ryan’s third kid, having two daughters from a previous relationship.

After announcing the pregnancy via a surrogate, the couple said that they kept the news hidden as they “navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it” before making up their mind.

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins' relationship timeline

Clare Crawley had a very unconventional journey on The Bachelorette season 16 as she did not even finish her season to get engaged to contestant Dale Moss. After her unexpected departure, the remaining men decided to restart with the new Bachelorette of the season, Tayshia Adams. Clare and Dale dated for a year after getting engaged but eventually broke up in late 2021.

As shared by Clare Crawley in 2022, Ryan invited her out for dinner in September 2021, and although she didn't feel like eating at the moment, she agreed to "tea and a walk." Even though she was stressed & depressed at the time, she,

“Ended up laughing and smiling more than I did the entire last year combined.”

Ryan popped the question in October 2022 and revealed in an interview with the US magazine,

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know. She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future."

Clare Crawley also praised him by saying,

"He brings so much calmness to me and so much security and is always reassuring and loving and just very consistent with how he loves me and doesn’t make me question it or doubt it for a second."

After tying the knot on February 1, 2023, the pair posted their matching tattoos on Instagram. In a post dated July 12, Clare shared a video of the pair doing laundry with the caption:

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!"

Dale Moss, on the other hand, is now dating Galey Alix and had nothing but nice words to say for his ex’s wedding. He stated,

“I think anytime someone finds love, that’s a goal to find that for every person. So, you know, there’s nothing but love and positive thoughts on this end.”

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins's baby girl will be born in January 2024. They have not revealed the name of the baby yet but as hinted in the Instagram post, Clare has already made up her mind about the same.