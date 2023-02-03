When did Clare Crawley get engaged? The Bachelorette alum’s relationship timeline with Ryan Dawkins explored as they get married

The lead of The Bachelorette season 16 Clare Crawley is married! She announced the big news via a social media post on February 2, with the caption “Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins!” and multiple pictures of her and her husband Ryan Dawkins.

According to US Weekly, the ceremony took place on February 1 in Sacramento.

The pair got engaged in October 2022 in Las Vegas while attending the RISE Festival. Clare described it as the “Easiest Yes of my life” in her October 11 social media post announcing the engagement with Ryan, who she had been dating for 1 year.

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins's relationship timeline

Clare Crawley began hanging Ryan Dawkins in September 2021, the same month that she split from her The Bachelorette partner Dale Moss.

In an Instagram story, Clare mentioned that she did not have an appetite when Ryan asked her out on a date but said yes to tea. The pair did not announce their relationship and a source close to them told US Weekly:

"She wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend. Close friends and family have known about it for a few months now, but it was her secret to tell."

They made their relationship official in September 2022 with an Instagram reel of them singing in the car together, which was captioned with the word “him.” Clare Crawley even shut down some rumors at the time that she had gotten lip fillers by mentioning her relationship, saying:

"No I didn’t get my lips done, it’s the consequence of having sensitive skin plus a hot man with a beard."

After the pair got engaged in October 2022, Ryan said in an interview:

"Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know. She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future."

A day before their wedding ceremony, Clare’s wedding dress had been stolen from her car so she wore a replacement dress from Flares Bridal. She mentioned that it was the “Happiest day of my life hands down” and that she wouldn’t change a thing about it.

About Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley is from Sacramento, California, and is the youngest of six sisters. She completed her hairstylist training in California itself after her father passed away in 2004 from Brain Cancer. Clare attended the University of California and is involved in many physical activities like rock climbing and hiking.

She works as a hairstylist for De Facto Salon. As of this article's writing, Crawley has 999K Instagram followers. She joined The Bachelor during Juan Pablo Galavis’s season and was the first runner-up as the main lead of the show chose Nikki Ferrell over her. Clare then slammed Juan for using inappropriate language with her.

The 41-year-old appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 1 and season 2 but was unable to find love and left the show voluntarily. She was also seen in Bachelor Winter Games and entered into a relationship with Beauséjour-Savard after the show. The pair broke up in 2018.

Clare Crawley has not revealed where she will live with her husband Ryan Dawkins.

Poll : 0 votes