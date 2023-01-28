What happened to Samantha Ann Clark? Tributes pour in as TikToker dies at 17 

Popular TikToker Samantha Ann Clark has passed away at the age of 17 due to brain cancer.

The news of her death was confirmed by her husband Brayden G. in a TikTok video, where he said:

“Hello everyone, this is the last update of my wife with terminal cancer. Last night she took her last breath. I just wanted to let you all know because I know she would want you to know.”

In the tearful video, the husband also thanked Samantha's many supporters and followers.

Samantha Ann's husband updated the followers about the TikTokers untimely demise. (Image via TikTok)

With about 240,000 followers on TikTok, Samantha Ann Clark documented her final days on social media, making videos about her struggle with a rare kind of brain cancer called ependymoma.

In her videos, she also revealed that she became a cancer patient when she was just 2 years old, and since then, she has been on treatment and heavy medications.

Samantha often talked about her struggles with cancer, and addressed issues like symptoms, appetite, etc. (Image via TikTok)

Samantha's untimely demise has left fans shattered, and many of them have been sharing their tributes on social media.

Fans mourn the loss of Samantha Ann Clark as the young TikToker passes away due to terminal brain cancer

After Samantha’s husband announced her death, the internet was in a state of shock, as many were upset and broken by the unexpected news.

Several netizens extended their condolences for the family and talked about how sorry they were after hearing the devastating news.

Fans mourn the loss of Samantha Ann after the 17-year-old passed away due to terminal brain cancer. (Image via TikTok)

Social media is devastated after Brayden, Samantha's husband informed the followers about her death. (Image via TikTok)

Condolences and tributes pour in after family informed social media users about Samantha's passing away due to a rare terminal brain cancer. (Image via TikTok)

Samantha's family also released her obituary and live-streamed her memorial service.

The obituary gave details about the funeral service, which was held on January 26, 2023, at Anderson & Sons Mortuary 49 East 100 North, American Fork, Utah. Furthermore, the family also announced that they would be hosting a “celebration of Samantha Ann’s life” on February 3 at the Basque House on 1601 Flagview Drive.

Family shared details about Samantha, and her funeral service in the obituary. (Image via Anderson Mortuary)

Samantha’s videos chronicled her struggle with cancer

In one of her videos, Samantha spoke about how she had a bucket list ready even though she was dealing with a number of treatment plans and had multiple surgeries. She was also open about her journey with cancer and 200 rounds of radiation, telling fans that she had multiple body parts removed due to the disease.

As per Samantha's videos, her major health concerns were troubled breathing, nausea, confusion, and severe pain. She had also admitted to “forgetting things easily.” Talking about how cancer had spread all across her body, she once said:

"It was two, nine-hour surgeries. They peeled back my face, cut open the left side of my neck and took the rest of my lymph nodes out. It has been a lot."

Samatha Ann often addressed her cancer in the videos, and updated the fans of her condition. (Image via TikTok)

In her obituary, Samantha's family shared that she wanted all the donations to go to her mother so that she could assist her brothers with the money, as most of it had been spent on the cancer treatment.

Poll : 0 votes