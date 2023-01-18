“Excelled at everything”: Weird obituary praises Utah dad Michael Haight who killed family

Michael Haight, who is believed to have killed his entire family in a gruesome murder-suicide, has become the subject of a number of strange obituaries and fundraisers which paint an exemplary picture of him. Haight reportedly fatally shot his wife and five young children weeks after his wife filed for divorce.

Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts They locked the obituary, so here it is in case you missed it. They locked the obituary, so here it is in case you missed it. https://t.co/7t1L7U1otI

An obituary posted online described Haight in glowing terms. At the same time, a fundraiser has used a surprising picture of the Haight family, where Michael Haight was replaced with a picture of Jesus.

The obituary, published on The Spectrum, chose to completely sideline the murders and instead talked about Haight's personality and past achievements, among other things.

The obituary mentioned Michael Haight's life after high school and said:

"Michael excelled at everything he did, graduating from Cedar High School...where he was the Sterling scholar in business...His leadership skills, values of honest hard work and determination quickly led him to be a line manager...Michael was called and served a full-time mission to Porto Alegre South, Brazil for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."

poetic kate @poetickate michael haight’s family wants you to think he was a saintly, good mormon who ran into problems completely outside of his control



they want you to think that he snapped one day and made a mistake (the mistake of murdering his wife and children)



but here’s additional context: michael haight’s family wants you to think he was a saintly, good mormon who ran into problems completely outside of his controlthey want you to think that he snapped one day and made a mistake (the mistake of murdering his wife and children)but here’s additional context: https://t.co/dZJ2iHPLfF

Michael Haight attended Southern Utah University, where he achieved the title of Outstanding Finance Student. This is also where Haight met his future wife, Tausha. The obituary commented on his supposedly blissful family life and said:

"Together they welcomed 5 children into their family: Macie Lynn, Briley Ann, Ammon Michael, Sienna Belle, and Gavin Drew. Each of these children were truly a cherished miracle to them. Michael made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children. Michael enjoyed making memories with the family."

The obituary was later made private.

joe+🎊 @planetJoseph Dave Cawley @ashergrey Macie would've been 15ish when interviewed about this, and 13ish when it happened. Imagine being a 15-year-old girl, telling a cop your dad choked you, then having the officer ask if you actually lost your breath. Oof. Macie would've been 15ish when interviewed about this, and 13ish when it happened. Imagine being a 15-year-old girl, telling a cop your dad choked you, then having the officer ask if you actually lost your breath. Oof. The community, local police and church leaders knew Michael Haight was an abuser, was under investigation for abuse 2 years before he killed everyone, and Tausha tried desperately to get help and support. Just pure hell. twitter.com/ashergrey/stat… The community, local police and church leaders knew Michael Haight was an abuser, was under investigation for abuse 2 years before he killed everyone, and Tausha tried desperately to get help and support. Just pure hell. twitter.com/ashergrey/stat…

Bizarre GoFundMe page for Michael Haight's family raises questions

Following Michael Haight's murder-suicide, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, his wife Tausha Haight's family issued a statement to mourn the loss of Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl.

The statement, however, seemed more like a very strange defense of gun ownership. The statement said:

"We would caution media outlets and the public at large about using our family’s story for any advocacy of political agendas. Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life.

It continued:

"This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible. It is our desire that the media turn their attention to the weightier matters surrounding this event. In place of political advocacy, we would encourage reporting about the value of all human life, the great works of God that can render a forgiving heart..."

Dave Cawley @ashergrey Tausha Haight's risk for fatal violence increased when filed for divorce from Michael. She would've checked at least four boxes on the LAP. Because oh yeah, Michael had also admitted to police he'd jealously spied on his wife by stealing her iPad. Tausha Haight's risk for fatal violence increased when filed for divorce from Michael. She would've checked at least four boxes on the LAP. Because oh yeah, Michael had also admitted to police he'd jealously spied on his wife by stealing her iPad. https://t.co/YkGby5EkAc

What is perhaps even more bizarre is the picture that was used on a GoFundMe page set up by the family following the killings. The family photo shows Tausha Haight and her children, but Michael Haight was replaced with an edited picture of Jesus Christ.

The fundraiser, which had raised more than $95,000 by Tuesday, stated that the funds would be used to cover funeral expenses for the family and a memorial fund in honor of the five kids. Though the GoFundMe page did not mention Michael Haight, it said:

"Their lives were tragically taken too soon. All who knew them loved them so very much."

AskAubry 🦝 @ask_aubry



FYI they change the OG photo to JESUS!!! The monumental audacity by the family of murderer Michael Haight to pay for and publish this "glowing" obituary. And worse yet fundraising on @gofundme to help pay for the legal fees due their son being a family annihilator.FYI they change the OG photo to JESUS!!! The monumental audacity by the family of murderer Michael Haight to pay for and publish this "glowing" obituary. And worse yet fundraising on @gofundme to help pay for the legal fees due their son being a family annihilator. FYI they change the OG photo to JESUS!!! https://t.co/Cp3fbvy0kw

Tausha Haight's sister-in-law, Jennie Earl, reportedly told the Associated Press that Michael Haight had removed all guns from home before the shootings. She blamed the deaths on the lack of firearms, which left them "vulnerable."

Poll : 0 votes