How did Jet Black die? Tributes pour in as inspirational The Stranglers drummer passes away

Veteran drummer and founder of The Stranglers band, Jet Black, recently passed away on December 6, at the age of 84. The English rock band paid tribute to him on Twitter by posting a picture and writing:

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend, colleague and band elder statesman Jet Black. Jet died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Fond adieu, fly straight JB.x."

The Stranglers (Official) @StranglersSite

The Stranglers' manager Sil Willcox stated that the drummer was "the force" that led to the formation of the band. Willcox added that he was also an inspiration to the rest of the members.

According to his representative, Black, whose real name was Brian John Duffy died from the ill health he has been suffering from for several years.

Netizens pay tribute to The Stranglers' Jet Black on Twitter

Jet Black retired in 2018 but still managed to have a huge fanbase all these years for being a part of The Stranglers. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about the drummer's unfortunate demise.

Check out some of these tweets below:

Alex Andlau @AlexAndlau See also: Stranglers punk shithousery at its finest.

RIP Jet Black 🖤🖤🖤 See also: Stranglers punk shithousery at its finest. RIP Jet Black 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/pTBFM7kmla

Birmingham 81 @Birmingham_81 RIP Jet Black of The Stranglers. A legendary drummer - just watch him action on this performance of Duchess RIP Jet Black of The Stranglers. A legendary drummer - just watch him action on this performance of Duchess https://t.co/DJherwagsg

Morgan Howell @SuperSizeArt Not that many more… RIP Jet Black Not that many more… RIP Jet Black https://t.co/DBJcqTt3D7

★ZOË★ @ladyzoe2dots ‘Fly straight with perfection’ 🖤 RIP mighty Jet Black, so much love to Ava 🖤 ‘Fly straight with perfection’ 🖤 RIP mighty Jet Black, so much love to Ava 🖤 https://t.co/niP10OIM42

russ @dirk7890 I'm gutted not another one taken. RIP Jet Black of The StranglersI'm gutted not another one taken. RIP Jet Black of The Stranglers🙏 I'm gutted not another one taken.😢 https://t.co/eVyWwaN4VM

Drummer Jet Black was a founding member of English rock band The Stranglers

Born on August 26, 1938, Jet Black started his career in the world of business until he decided to pursue a career in music. He launched The Stranglers with singer Hugh Cornwell in 1974. He remained a member of the band until 2015 and announced his retirement in 2018.

Jet's health issues have always had a negative impact on his performances. He was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation in 2007 and could not travel outside the UK for performances as they could have increased his health complications. He even had chest problems the following year and had to reduce his workload.

Jet Black was mostly known as the co-founder and member of The Stranglers (Image via Mark Holloway/Getty Images)

Black was hospitalized in 2012 following a chest infection and had to refrain from a tour. He was advised not to travel outside the UK because of which he had to miss a few events. He made limited appearances in 2014 and marked his final appearance in 2015 at the Cambridge Corn Exchange. He continued to tour with The Stranglers and eventually made his exit in 2018.

The English rock band known for their hit albums and singles. They gained recognition during the 70s and 80s for their songs like No More Heroes, Always the Sun, Big Thing Coming, and more. Current members of the band include Jean-Jacques Burnel, Baz Warne, Jim Macaulay, and Toby Hounsham.

Among the original lineup, Hans Warmling passed away in October 1995 following a boating accident. Another member, Dave Greenfield, passed away two years ago after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Black avoided contact with members of the band following the exit of Hugh Cornwell. Apart from being a talented musician, Jet Black also wrote two books, Much Ado About Nothing and Seven Days in Nice.

Black was residing in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, until his death. His survivors include his wife Ava along with children Charlotte and Anthony.

