What did Michael Haight do? Utah father kills family in apparent murder-suicide

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Michael Haight, an insurance agent in Cedar City, Utah, shot his family, including his five children, two weeks after his wife had filed for divorce. Haight then shot himself, as per a statement from the authorities.

The death count included Haight’s wife, Tausha Haight, 40, his mother-in-law, 78-year-old Gail Earl, and their three daughters, ages 17, 12, and 7, and two sons, ages 7 and 4.

Lauren Steinbrecher @LaurenSnews An entire family murdered -- believed by father and husband Michael Haight. Enoch City says he shot and killed wife Tausha, her mom Gail Earl, and their kids 17 year old girl, 12 year old girl, 7 (boy and girl twins), and 4 year old boy. Awful for this small community. @KSL5TV An entire family murdered -- believed by father and husband Michael Haight. Enoch City says he shot and killed wife Tausha, her mom Gail Earl, and their kids 17 year old girl, 12 year old girl, 7 (boy and girl twins), and 4 year old boy. Awful for this small community. @KSL5TV https://t.co/yHMjNRGqKW

Enoch city authorities discovered the victims after they were called in for a welfare check by relatives who grew concerned when they didn't hear from the family.

True Crime Time @JaneDoeDarlings In Enoch Utah yesterday (January 4th 2023) Michael Haight shot and killed his wife Tausha, her mother, their 3 daughters (7, 12 & 17) and their 2 sons (ages 4 & 7), in a murder-suicide. He had been served with divorce papers Dec 27th 2022. In Enoch Utah yesterday (January 4th 2023) Michael Haight shot and killed his wife Tausha, her mother, their 3 daughters (7, 12 & 17) and their 2 sons (ages 4 & 7), in a murder-suicide. He had been served with divorce papers Dec 27th 2022. https://t.co/cwgJ0Yhzxi

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, eight family members were found shot dead in an Enoch City, Utah home, including the gunman, 42-year-old Michael Haight. Haight reportedly shot his family and then shot himself two weeks after his wife had filed for divorce.

While authorities confirmed the deaths, they did not disclose a motive for the crime. Officials said that they were aware of the divorce petition filed by Haight’s wife but could not confirm if it had any bearing on the crime.

Authorities added that law enforcement had reportedly visited the slain victims' house two years before the murder on an undisclosed disturbance report.

Michael Haight worked as an all-state insurance agent

As per Fox News, a family member stated that Haight worked as an all-state insurance agent based out of Cedar City, Utah, but had resigned days before the killing.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson, seemingly devastated by the family's death, said the incident rattled the community as they were all well-known in the town. In a video statement Wednesday night, Dotson said:

“Many of us have served with them in church, in the community and gone to school with these individuals.”

He added:

“This community at this time is hurting. They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain and they have a lot of questions. We won’t know the mindsets, the thoughts of the individuals who experienced this tragedy, but we all can pray that their families and neighbours and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place, probably in a day or two, or maybe longer.”

In the wake of the shooting, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement lamenting the tragic loss suffered by the Enoch City community. The statement released on behalf of President Joe Biden also condemned the increasing gun violence in the nation:

“Too many Americans have lost loved ones or had their lives forever changed due to gun violence, and gun violence remains the leading cause of death for children in America. Less than one month after we marked 10 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy, another mass shooting has claimed the lives of five more children in Enoch City.”

Lauren Steinbrecher @LaurenSnews Iron County School Dist says all 5 children attended their schools. Obviously a huge loss for the family, neighborhood and community-- but also so many young kids who will have to grasp what happened and why, and process an incredibly tough loss of an enormous magnitude. @KSL5TV Iron County School Dist says all 5 children attended their schools. Obviously a huge loss for the family, neighborhood and community-- but also so many young kids who will have to grasp what happened and why, and process an incredibly tough loss of an enormous magnitude. @KSL5TV https://t.co/f2jQ7xFQZT

Micahel Haight’s five children attended schools in the Iron County School District in Utah, officials said in a statement.

