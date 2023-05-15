6 former Bachelor Nation couples: Who are still together?

Season 27 of ABC's famed Bachelor Nation series' The Bachelor recently came to an end after the Bachelor proposed to one of his potential matches. Nearly two months ago, on March 27, 2023, Zach Shallcross got down on one knee and popped the question to Kaity Biggar during the show's finale. The other contestant vying for Zach's attention and the final rose was Gabi Elnicki.

Although most seasons of the dating show end with the couple getting engaged, once the cameras stop rolling not all of the relationships continue blossoming. While there are some of the Bachelor Nation couples ended their relationships, there are some pairs who stuck it out against all odds and are still together

Six Bachelor Nation couples who are still together

1) Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar - The Bachelor season 27

Zach Shallcross and Kaity are the newest Bachelor Nation couple to have gotten engaged as they did on season 27 of the reality show that ended in March. The couple now live together in Austin, Texas where they are getting to know each other better.

In a recent interview with People, Kaity revealed that the couple wasn't in a hurry to tie the knot.

2) Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt - Bachelor In Paradise season 7

Joe and Serena met during season 7 of the reality TV dating show when Joe was about to lose hope before he met Serena and they began bonding. Their chemistry was strong and they even confessed their feelings for each other.

Joe and Serena were one of the three couples who got engaged that season. In 2022, the couple secretly tied the knot in a New York City Courthouse.

3) Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin - Bachelor in Paradise season 7

Kenny and Mari had an instant attraction from the moment they set foot on the island. However, Demi Bunett's arrival seemed to make things take a bad turn and Kenny even dated Demi for a while. Soon after this, Mari realized her feelings for Kenny and confessed it to him, and season seven of the show ended with Kenny and Mari getting engaged.

The couple now live together and plan on getting married in Puerto Rico.

4) Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer - Bachelor in Paradise season 7

While things between Noah and Abigail didn't end well in season 7 of the show, the couple revealed that they were together after the season finale. They were also voted as the couple "most likely to live happily ever after" by their other cast mates on the show.

While they're still together, the couple doesn't keep their relationship public or on social media and prefers to keep it private. According to People, the Bachelor Nation couple also plan on having a non-televised wedding with just their family and friends.

5) Brendan Morais and Pieper James - Bachelor in Paradise season 7

Brendan and Pieper created a controversy in Bachelor Nation when they made it clear that they were only coming on the show to date each other. They also faced a lot of flak from fans and ended up leaving Paradise.

In 2021 there were rumors that the couple had split but a year later, they revealed that they were still together. However, Pieper did tell fans that she wasn't ready to get engaged yet.

6) Chris Conran and Alana Milne - Bachelor in Paradise season 7

Brendan and Pieper weren't the only Bachelor Nation couple who had their share of drama on the show. Another Bachelor Nation duo, Chris and Alana also had rumors surrounding them.

It was rumored that the couple had already gotten together prior to arriving on the show. Things took a turn for the worse on the beach and the couple ended up leaving Paradise. However, they eventually got back together and moved to Salt Lake City.

The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise airs only on ABC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

