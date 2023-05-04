Bachelor Nation has seen the formation of multiple iconic couples who met on the show and continued their relationships even after the cameras stopped rolling. One of the couples to have pulled that off is Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes who met in Bachelor in Paradise during season 6 in 2019.

The two got engaged in Hawaii after being together for three years and got together with their friends in January 2023 to celebrate the upcoming union. While most people only celebrate their togetherness with one ring, Dean has raised the bar by gifting Caelynn another engagement ring during a trip to Japan, making it the fourth ring in her collection.

Both Unglert and Miller-Keyes opened up about the rings during a recent episode of Dean’s, Miller-Keyes and Jared Haibon’s Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds podcast.

During the podcast, Miller-Keyes said:

"I’ve got the one I’m wearing, this is No. 4. No. 3 was the replica. No 2 is on my middle finger and is the one that he proposed with. And No. 1 is the one that’s still lost."

She further added that while she was okay with the proposal ring, her fiance didn't want her to show anyone the smaller ring.

Bachelor Nation’s Dean Unglert claims that Caelynn was embarrassed by his small proposal ring

Unglert and Miller-Keyes met during season six of BiP and had been together for three years when Dean popped the question in October 2022. The Bachelor Nation couple got their friends and family together to celebrate their upcoming union in January 2023 at the Studio City Retreat Estate in Studio City, California.

At the time, the couple spoke to People Magazine about their wedding plans and said that they spent New Year’s in Aspen looking at venues.

Caelynn added:

"I’ve got my dresses, and I feel like that’s the heavy lifting — the venue, the dresses, — and then comes the fun stuff."

The two recently took a trip to Japan when Unglert gifted her with her fourth engagement ring after one getting lost “somewhere in the garage” as he stated during Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds. During the podcast, the former Bachelorette contestant expressed that apparently Caelynn was embarrassed by the size of Dean's proposal ring. However, Caelynn refuted these claims and stated that Dean wouldn't let her show it to anyone.

She added:

"He was like, Don’t show anyone. You’re not allowed to show anyone."

Dean insisted that he only wanted to get a reaction out of the Bachelor Nation alum and secretly wanted her to say that she didn’t care and loved the ring. He added that he wanted her to tell him that she doesn’t care if it was small and that it was “the cutest little ring.”

Although the Bachelor Nation couple bantered over the initial ring, Miller-Keyes explained that Dean proposed to her with the second ring after he lost the original one. She still wears the proposal ring on her middle finger and had a replica ring on her ring finger until he gifted her the latest diamond on their trip.

Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of merchandising and retail expansion told Us Weekly about the ring and said that the Luna Bezel ring sits in a yellow gold setting with a five-carat emerald cut, conflict lab diamond.

She added:

"This ring touches on all the current trends; a solitaire setting where the gemstone takes center stage, and an elongated fancy shaped diamond."

Bachelor Nation is set to return in June 2023 with The Bachelorette season 20 starring Charity Lawson on ABC.

