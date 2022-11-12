Where will Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert get married? The Bachelor alum shares details on her upcoming wedding

The Bachelor alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert will soon be walking down the aisle. The couple started planning their wedding after getting engaged in October while on a trip to Galapagos. However, they are now finally sharing the details.

In an interview with Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Caelynn opened up about her engagement with Dean. She said:

"I keep thinking about this — when I knew he was The One, when I knew we were gonna get engaged. I think we just kept talking about it and I kept joking about it. And I think the more I joked about it, the more he was like, 'OK, maybe I could get married'."

Caelynn added that she wasn't aware when the realization that they wanted to get married hit them. The Bachelor alum also shared that she didn't know the timeframe, but she and Dean decided to propose to each other and get married.

She added that she wanted to take things slow and enjoy the phase. Caelynn further mentioned that she wanted to try on dresses even before getting engaged, but her friend advised her against it and told her to enjoy the engagement phase first. Now that she and Dean are finally engaged, the couple has jumped into planning the wedding.

The Bachelor alum Caelynn Miller Keyes and Dean Unglert will get married in Aspen

Caelynn shared that she and Dean are in "the fun fiance" phase and has started looking at venues. Revealing that the duo plans to get married in Aspen, she said:

"We do want all of our friends there, so we’re gonna get married in Aspen. But then I was like maybe, ‘Bam, maybe here.’ And he was like, ‘I have my mind made up,’ and when his mind is made up you can’t talk to him.

Continuing, The Bachelor alum added:

And I was like, ‘You don’t understand that the wedding process is about a lot of decisions and changing things, so do I just not involve you?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know.’ So, we’ll see."

Caelynn further revealed that she had already selected a dress for the engagement party, and has started to look for dresses for the wedding. She mentioned that she wanted two dresses for her big day.

"I wasn’t caught off guard": Caelynn shared that she was aware that Dean was going to propose

Caelynn and Dean got engaged back in October 2022. In an interview with Hollywood Life, she shared that Dean's proposal didn't surprise her, but the location did:

"I wasn’t caught off guard with the engagement, but I was caught off guard with where it happened."

The couple dated for over three years before Dean finally popped the big question. Following this, Dean and Caelynn got together on ABC's Bachelor in Paradise.

While they were flying to the Galapagos, she shared that had already started planning for her wedding:

"I love to plan. It’s my favorite thing in the world. We were flying to the Galapagos this past week and we had six flights, so I had a lot of time on my hands and did a lot of planning."

According to Hollywood Life, The Bachelor alum revealed that she and Dean were initially planning an intimate wedding with their families in Italy. However, they have now changed their minds and settled with Aspen as the final venue for their big day.

