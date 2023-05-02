"We’re stuck in a time loop": Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's breakup leaves The Bachelor fans disinterested

The Bachelor alums Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, who appeared in season 24 of the franchise, had a unique start to their relationship. While things didn’t work out for them during the ABC show, they first met literally hours before the show started filming by accident.

The two have since been dating on and off for three years, but recently confirmed that they’ve parted ways. US Weekly reported the separation, but fans took to Twitter and Instagram to chime in about the breakup and said that it’s like they’re stuck in a time loop. They further added that if the pair gets back together, they don’t want to hear it.

#TheBachelor #BachelorNation Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan break up once more. We’re stuck in a time loop. Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan break up once more. We’re stuck in a time loop.#TheBachelor #BachelorNation https://t.co/8wqjwMTc36

Fans react to The Bachelor alums Peter and Kelley breaking up once again

Season 24 alums Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan recently parted ways once again after rekindling their romance towards the end of 2022. While the two appeared on The Bachelor, they didn’t get along during the show, however, they unexpectedly met before filming started as they were staying at the same hotel.

During the show, Kelley was sent home during season 7, and Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. He eventually ended his engagement and rekindled his romance with Madi Prewett, which was also short-lived.

Kelley and Peter then began dating in April 2022, but kept it under wraps for a while. The couple told Us Weekly that they were “fully dating” at the time but weren’t admitting it to people. They became “Instagram official” in May 2020, broke up in January 2021, and eventually got back together again before The Bachelor alums recently called it quits once again.

Fans took to social media to express their disinterest in the breakup and posted a GIF of Brittney Spear’s Oops!... I Did It Again, while several users wondered why anybody was surprised.

Fans react to The Bachelor alums Peter and Kelley's break up (Image via Instagram/@usweekly)

They further took to Us Weekly’s post about The Bachelor stars and stated that Peter Weber needs to find out who he is, while others added that they’re “looking for a 5 min spot light again.” Several fans brought Peter’s mother into the conversation and stated that she probably made him do it, while others claimed that his mother will continue to destroy his relationships if he doesn’t set boundaries. They added that any girl would be crazy to get involved with him, given his mother.

Fans further told The Bachelor alum Kelley that she is beautiful and deserves “so much better.” They added that she should find someone who will love her as much as she will love them. They added, “stop going back to Peter, he is a child.”

Kelley and Peter rekindled their romance in August 2022

The alums started dating after the show in April 2020 and announced their separation on New Year’s Eve. However, they briefly reconnnected in 2021, but their romance “fizzled out” after Valentine’s Day, as Us Weekly reported. Speculations of them getting back together started in August 2022 after they were seen together in Chicago, and their relationship was confirmed in September 2022.

In April 2023, Weber revealed his singlehood during an appearance in Canada by joking about getting his “legs hair-free” for his future wife. He added that he’s still looking for her.

The Bachelor recently aired season 27, which saw Zach Shallcross as the main cast member of the ABC show.

