When did Madi Prewett appear on The Bachelor? Former suitress launches swimsuit line

Along with having a career in television, Madi Prewett is also taking steps towards becoming a fashion designer. Prewett recently appeared on Us Weekly to promote her swimsuit line. During the interview, Madi Prewett described how passionate she is about the brand and working with Cupshe.

According to Madi Prewett:

“It really is something that I’m very passionate about — just being modest, whether I am in a swimsuit or whether I’m in a dress or whatever. And [I] really [worked] with Cupshe to figure out how can we have a swimsuit line that still kind of carries that message.”

In addition, she mentioned the following:

“We have come up with a few really pretty just one-piece swimsuits, which I’m really excited about. We have this one that even has sleeves that is so gorgeous. It’s one of my favorites. I wish I would’ve had that for my bachelorette party. It’s really, really pretty.”

Madi Prewett finished runner-up on The Bachelor's 24th season featuring Peter Weber. Despite not finding love on The Bachelor, Madi Prewett found true love after the show. She began dating Grant Michael Troutt, the son of billionaire businessman Kenny Troutt. He is the founder and owner of telecommunications company Excel Communications and WinStar Farm, a thoroughbred horse farm.

The couple got engaged in July 2022 and got married in Dallas in October.

Madi Prewett shared the following during an interview with Us Weekly:

“Marriage is the best. We have been just growing and learning so much. He is truly my best friend in the whole world. I mean, we’re four and a half months in, and so we’re, obviously, still learning so much. But we’re so grateful that we have such a good community around us.”

With her new swimsuit line, Madi Prewett discusses how important Christian faith is to her

Madi Prewett explained how she focuses on making this swimsuit "modest" while at the same time being "trendy and beautiful." According to her, this swimsuit is suitable for all women who want to look beautiful. Afterward, Madi spoke about her experiences working in this field.

“We do have still some two-piece options. But I still feel that that still appreciate the modest approach. We still wanted it to be, like, trendy and beautiful, but also modest. I really feel like the swimsuits do a good job of that.”

In addition, she mentioned:

“And that was something that I was pretty intentional on from the beginning and just communicating with them and they’ve been so great to work with.”

Furthermore, she also launched a 72-piece bridal and honeymoon collection of dresses, rompers, and swim styles after her wedding. According to her, finding the perfect dress for her wedding ceremony was a difficult process. This line was created with the goal of helping other women who are in search of the perfect wedding dress.

“I just really love that this line kind of meets all the needs, whether you’re attending a wedding, whether you are the bride yourself, or whether you’re a bridesmaid.”

In an interview with Good Morning America, she also described how fun it was to work on creating the brand after getting married. According to her. one can find everything from “bridal shower outfits to the Bachelorette trip and the honeymoon” in this collection.

Fans can also shop for dresses, rompers, and swim styles on Cupshe's website in addition to swimsuits.

