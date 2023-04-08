How did Zach Shallcross dump Gabi Elnicki? The Bachelor suitress reveals she’s still “angry and hurt”

Although The Bachelor season 27 has ended, the conversation surrounding the season continues, especially since Texas native Kaity Biggar got the last rose from Zach Shallcross. It might have seemed like the ideal love story on The Bachelor season 27, but Gabi Elnicki's journey wasn't one with a happy ending. Gabi and Kaity were the two finalists of The Bachelor season 27, but Zack chose Kaity and sent Gabi home.

On the date before this, Gabi expressed her concern about Zack not choosing her at the final ceremony, but Zack always had her back and reassured her not to worry. Even though Zack had a "no-s**" rule during his overnights, the couple slept together in the fantasy suite on their final date on March 27.

Although everything was going well between them, Zack mentioned that he wanted to be honest with Kaity about the night he spent with Gabi. Gabi shared how she wasn't comfortable sharing intimate moments publicly on the television show. According to her, it is "extremely violating that the entire nation knows everything."

Gabi is still processing everything that happened with Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor. During her recent appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast on Thursday, she discussed The Bachelor season 27. She even mentioned how she is "still getting over all of it."

"I am not somebody that holds grudges towards people, I don't hold resentment, I don't hold anger. Do I think I'm going to be pals with Zach? No. Am I still angry and hurt? Absolutely."

The Bachelor season 27 star Gabi Elnicki still hopes the best for Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar despite all this

Afterward, on the podcast, Gabi discussed how she hopes for the best for them and also wants to be a part of Kaity's life.

"He is going to hopefully marry one of my close friends and I plan to stay in Kaity's life. And, you know, for me to hold hate towards him and anger and resentment — I'm hoping I can let that go at some point. But I do think that, at this point, I still feel violated. And I'm still getting over all of it."

Gabi's remarks continued by mentioning:

"It's difficult because I only want what's best for Kaity, but I don't think that Zach is a bad person. I don't think that he is a vindictive, mean person. I don't think he meant to hurt me. think he just did because he wanted to save his relationship with Kaity — that's a person he loves and he wants to spend his life with. And so I can't fault him for that."

Furthermore, Gabi expressed how heartbroken she is by what happened during the show but still wishes Kaity the best. Gabi mentioned how protective she is of her close friend Kaity, saying that if Zack didn't treat her right, she would be the first to tell Kaity to move on.

The podcast interview also discussed Zack sharing their intimacy on television in the Fantasy Suites.

"I think the repercussions of it, of exposing me on the level that he did, I wish he thought that through more. "There was a way to have a conversation and say, 'I was intimate with someone this week' or 'I was intimate in some form this week.'"

The Bachelor season 27 episodes are available on ABC. Aside from YouTube TV and Fubo TV, other streaming websites include Hulu Plus Live TV, Philo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream.

