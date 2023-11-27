"There’s still a lot to come": 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 9 finale preview by Jesse Palmer

Bachelor in Paradise is currently in its ninth season and the audience can feel the heat radiating from some undeniable connections. The finale is ready to hit the screens on December 7, 2023, and the competition is getting down to the wire. Viewers are already attempting to predict its end, fascinated by the series teaser that shows rings being exchanged.

The host, Jesse Palmer took to a conversation with Us Weekly to drop some more hints of what can be expected going into the finale episode.

"There's still a lot to come," Jesse said.

This is thrilling news for ardent followers as he suggested the drama and romance is far from over. Jesse teased that more contestants can be expected to join the squad. He also alluded to Kat having an engaging plot line, stating he was "excited for people to see how Kat's story on the beach is going to end."

Bachelor in Paradise finale is going to be a treat

The ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise is nearing its end, with just two episodes remaining. The final Truth Box still has the couples' stomachs in knots, but it's sure to be an adventure for them and the audience alike.

This season has served everything from comedy to romance, and drama, of course. According to an inside scoop from Jesse Palmer in his chat with Us Weekly on November 22, he confirmed what the audience had been waiting to hear: there will be a wedding!

While he didn't spill any details on who tied the knot, he did promise the climax was going to be epic. He made fans giddy by expressing that that was, in a long time, one of his "fondest memories from hosting."

"The wedding. I'm so excited for people to see. It's a real full circle moment... It was really really special, and really magical," Jesse shared.

Of course, it's unlikely that all the remaining Bachelor in Paradise couples will have fairytale endings; some might continue seeing each other, and some may even call it quits.

While two episodes seem like a short time for all of this to happen, it's exciting to note that it will be four hours of playtime, with the penultimate episode being an hour long and the finale being three hours long. There's also much more that can be expected, as per Jesse Palmer.

He shared that there were still some wildcards waiting to join the group, test the strength of the current relationships, and potentially flip the whole game. Jesse also teases that it's nearly impossible for the audience to guess who will finally couple up by the end of Bachelor in Paradise.

Things are getting heated on the tropical beaches of Mexico, and the competition is only continuing to get more complex and tense.

Bachelor in Paradise season nine episode 9 is almost here, which means the finale is also inching closer every day. There will be nuptials, break ups, and blossoming relationships, with the twist of new entrants in the final two episodes.

It will be interesting for the fans to watch these romantic connections unfold with the upcoming turns. Episode 9 will be available to stream on ABC on November 30 at 10 PM ET. The grand finale can be watched on December 7 from 8–11 PM ET.