What time will Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 9 release? Timings for all regions

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiered on September 28 on ABC, bringing fans a series of episodes leading to the finale. A spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the show reunites rejected participants for another chance at love.

Since its inception in 2014, the show has been in its ninth season, offering viewers drama and excitement. Following the main shows' format, contestants face elimination during rose ceremonies while building connections at the Playa Escondida resort in Mexico.

A longstanding guilty pleasure for fans of Bachelor Nation, Bachelor in Paradise featured a predominantly female cast from Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season 27, with several male participants hailing from Charity Lawson's season.

Several well-known names from previous seasons, like Blake Moynes, Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Samantha Jeffries, and others, were included in the 18 singles. Interestingly, Rachel Recchia, a former Bachelorette, also reappeared in Paradise.

When can you watch episode 9 of Bachelor in Paradise season 9?

The season kicked off on September 28, 2023, at 9:00 pm EDT, captivating viewers with continuous entertainment. Up to episode 8, the show has witnessed a substantial amount of drama, with more expected in episode 9 airing on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

To ensure you don't miss any of the excitement, here's a comprehensive schedule for Bachelor in Paradise across all regions:

Time Zone Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) November 23, 2023 9:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) November 23, 2023 8:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) November 23, 2023 7:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) November 23, 2023 6:00 pm Alaska (AKT) November 23, 2023 5:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) November 23, 2023 4:00 pm England (BST) November 24, 2023 2:00 am Spain (CEST) November 24, 2023 3:00 am Germany (CEST) November 24, 2023 3:00 am Italy (CEST) November 24, 2023 3:00 am France (CEST) November 24, 2023 3:00 am Australia (AEST) November 24, 2023 1:00 pm Japan (JST) November 24, 2023 11:00 am South Korea (KST) November 24, 2023 11:00 am India (IST) November 24, 2023 7:30 am

Recap of Bachelor in Paradise season 9, episode 8

In the last Bachelor in Paradise episode, Olivia Lewis continues to navigate the challenges of maintaining connections with the men in Paradise. However, a new arrival, Michael Barbour, shakes things up.

Amid high anticipation, everyone hopes Michael Barbour picks Olivia, given her challenging time on the beach. Michael indeed chooses Olivia, sparking her excitement for a potential new romantic connection and playfully hinting at the prospect of an engagement.

Wells Adams introduces the Paradise Truth Box, pulling out notes to stir up drama. Some revelations include Peter shaving his legs (met with indifference), a prediction about John Henry and Kat's relationship (met with skepticism), and a pointed note to Tyler Norris about his feelings for Mercedes Northup, causing tension and insecurity. The Truth Box adds a dash of chaos to the beach dynamics.

Amidst discussions of "good vibes," Blake's ex, Katie unexpectedly enters Paradise, prompting a tense atmosphere. Blake appears visibly uncomfortable, expressing shock at seeing his former love after two years. The atmosphere takes a sudden shift, leaving Blake feeling uneasy and nostalgic.

They go aside to address the elephant in the room and Blake remembers the voice notes that Katie had sent post the breakup:

"You were in a relationship. I wasn’t overly excited about that. It was a bit of a dagger. I was like, ‘I don’t owe her that.'”

Katie apologized and confessed that if she could go back in time and redo it all, she most definitely would. Acknowledging that her Bachelorette experience didn't meet expectations, she quips, "Let's be real. Who needs dating apps when you can just be a recurring contestant on reality TV?"

Katie further says:

"Tonight I’m not actually here to date. We’re actually turning the Rose Palapa into the Roast Palapa for the first ever Bachelor in Paradise Comedy Roast. Tonight you get to live, laugh, love your way, and extend your 15 minutes of fame.”

The beach is tense the morning after the fiery roast. Olivia expresses regret after realizing her effort at humor offended someone. Rachel is in tears, Mercedes is angry, and Jess is visibly upset. Despite the upcoming rose ceremony, there's a somber atmosphere in Paradise.

Before the ceremony, Blake must talk to Jess. Confessing in the interview, he said that he doesn't feel the same love he had with Katie. The emotional weight lingers as the cast faces uncertain connections and unresolved tensions.

Before the ceremony, Blake must talk to Jess. Confessing in the interview, he said that he doesn't feel the same love he had with Katie. The emotional weight lingers as the cast faces uncertain connections and unresolved tensions.

The audience awaits to witness how Jess processes this conversation with Blake in the upcoming two weeks, ensuring the season's events won't be easily forgotten amid the Thanksgiving festivities.