"Something to celebrate": Bachelor in Paradise season 9 insights from Jesse Palmer

In a few days, Bachelor in Paradise season 9 will be released on ABC. In the newest season of the show, Jesse Palmer will host and Sarah Hyland's husband, Wells Adams, will serve as the bartender. According to the Bachelor in Paradise synopsis, fans will be treated to the following:

"Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

The show’s season 9 will premiere on ABC on September 28. Prior to the release of this brand-new season, Jesse Palmer gave fans some insights into the show. In a recent interview with ET, Jesse revealed the following:

"There's going to be something really special and unique this season, something to celebrate. I think all of Bachelor Nation is going to be really, really excited about it. I think everybody on the beach will be too. I'm very, very excited for that. I just can't wait. I really cannot wait to see what happens and where this goes."

Playa Escondido in Sayulita, Mexico, will serve as the setting for season 9 of the show.

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise will be full of surprises

This season of Bachelor in Paradise will feature the following cast: Greer Blitzer, Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Jessica "Jess" Girod, Eliza Isichei, Katherine "Kat" Izzo, Samantha "Sam" Jeffries, Olivia Lewis, Sean McLaughlin, Blake Moynes, Mercedes Northup, Rachel Recchia, Kylee Russell, Aaron Schwartzman, Will Urena, Brooklyn Willie, and Catherine "Cat" Wong.

Further, Wells Adams told ET that this season of the show will feature some surprises, as he describes:

"I imagine there will be things that people were not expecting to happen this year and they will probably be very angry about it. But I'll be fine because I'll be making drinks in the back and just watching the dumpster fire burn in front of me."

Furthermore, the report revealed that the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise would feature a “Paradise Truth Box.” As of yet, there has been little information on what exactly this mystery box will contain, and what twists and turns will be revealed in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Jesse Palmer shared the following information about the cast members who will appear this season:

"Eliza is coming back to the beach and obviously there was a lot of drama surrounding her last year with Rodney and Justin, so it's gonna be interesting, obviously. I know Kat and Brooklyn had some differences during Zach's season that sort of bled into 'Women Tell All.'"

Furthermore, Jesse shared the following regarding Rachel Recchia's upcoming appearance in this season:

"She's someone who's come this close to finding love a couple different times. Hopefully this will be it. It definitely leaves a mark on the beach. It'll be interesting whenever Rachel arrives, just to sort of see the response she gets. I think she's going to be a real hot commodity on the beach for sure, for very obvious reasons."

Rachel Recchia previously appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor where she connected with Clayton Echard. As the show came to an end, Clayton decided to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans. Also, Rachel Recchia has appeared on season 19 of The Bachelorette.

In addition, ABC will broadcast Bachelor in Paradise's latest season on September 28.