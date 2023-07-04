“Tons of drama”: Jesse Palmer opens up about Bachelor in Paradise season 9

Although no official release date has been announced for Bachelor in Paradise season 9, show host Jesse Palmer shared some insights on what fans can expect. According to an interview with E! News, Jesse Palmer discussed the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise as follows:

“So many people are showing up, so many people are leaving. It's hard to keep track. People are laughing, crying. There's tons of drama—understandably and expectantly It's gonna be a lot of Bachelor Nation‘s favorites I think from recent seasons showing up. There may be a few repeat offenders from Paradise showing up themselves.”

Additionally, Jesse Palmer mentioned:

“Maybe even one or more former leads will be coming to the beach as well. I talk to everybody at the gates of Paradise before they head on down to the beach, and everybody always has a plan. There's always somebody that they're there to meet, they're really hoping that person's gonna be there, and they just sort of think they know how it's gonna go—and that's never what happens.”

Aside from that, he said many things will happen this season that will be unexpected. In this season of Bachelor in Paradise, fans will be surprised at how things turn out between the contestants and who will be paired up. The drama will reign, as well as possible feuds, connections, and heartbreaks.

The show's host also hinted that only a few contestants would find their true love on the show, but whether they would make it to the end would be revealed this season.

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 contestants got some advice from Jesse Palmer

The upcoming season of the show, Bachelor in Paradise, is set to premiere very soon, according to ABC reports. The show usually features contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. As the single men and women who were on those shows but could not find their true love will have another chance to find their perfect match on Bachelor in Paradise.

It is expected that this upcoming season of the show will be released somewhere around September 2023, when the previous season was released. Other than this, no information has been revealed about the contestants appearing this season.

Ahead of the premiere of the show's latest season, the host has some advice for the contestants. Jesse Palmer shared the following during that interview:

“Don’t try to play it cool in Paradise. If you sit back and try to let it all come to you, you’ll just get washed over. Like, you have to take charge and you have to go for what you want. I talk to everybody at the gates of Paradise before they head on down to the beach, and everybody always has a plan.”

In addition, Jesse Palmer also mentioned:

“There’s always somebody that they’re there to meet, they’re really hoping that person’s gonna be there, and they just sort of think they know how it’s gonna go — and that’s never what happens. The biggest advice I think I give people when they show up at the gates of Paradise before they head on down to the beach is go for what you want, prioritize yourself.”

As for the release date, fans will have to wait some more time, as the latest episode will air on ABC and Hulu. Furthermore, ABC has all episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 available online.

