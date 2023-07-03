The Bachelorette season 20 episode 2 release date, air time, and plot

The Bachelorette season 20 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the suitors continue to compete for Charity’s heart and hope to not face elimination and see another day in the villa. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Charity kicks off her journey in Los Angeles with a concert from Lauren Alaina; Charity attempts to break a Bachelor Nation record with the help of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey."

Tune in on Monday, July 3, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette season 20 on ABC.

The upcoming episode of The Bachelorette season 20 will see Rachel and Gabby return to the show

In the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette season 20, the singles continue to compete for Charity’s heart. While most of the suitors are looking for love, one cast member seems to be taking things rather lightly.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the men are talking about the group date rose, when Brayden wonders what impression he would have if he doesn't get the rose, especially since he got the first impression rose. Other suitors wonder if it is realistic of him to think that he would get both the first impression rose as well as have a date with Charity. To this, Brayden admits that he may sound like a spoiled brat, and states:

"I don’t want a first impression rose, I want your time."

Adrian notes that The Bachelorette season 20 contestant is acting like a child and further tells the cameras that it’s easy to distinguish people who are on the ABC show for the right reasons from those who aren’t.

During his interaction with Charity, he voices his concerns about the suitor and tells her about the same. He tells her that Brayden seems to be in the show to play games and have a blast, like “he’s on spring break.” Charity adds:

"I don’t want the guys to think like this is like a vacation because it’s not. There’s a purpose why I’m here and there should be ultimately a purpose why they’re here."

The Bachelorette season 20’s main cast member further tells the cameras that it isn’t a game and that anyone who isn’t willing to take it seriously should not be there.

Another promo of the episode teases the return of former main cast members Rachel and Gabby, who want to help Charity get to know her suitors better. The season 20 star is excited to see the two as they truly know what it’s like to be in her position. The women tell the contestants that they have questions that will help them understand them better and “help Charity make her decision.”

Gabby tells the group that they have a minute to tell the group about a kiss, and Warwick narrates a tale of his former high school sweetheart. He states that at the time, she was studying abroad and when she returned, he remembers her walking down the tunnel at the airport and noted that it was the best kiss he ever had.

Tune in on Monday, July 3, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette season 20 on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes