What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise season 9

The ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on ABC on September 28, 2023, with Jesse Palmer as the host and mentor. This season, the show was filmed in Sayulita, Mexico.

The cast members for the season are Greer Blitzer, Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Jessica "Jess" Girod, Eliza Isichei, Katherine "Kat" Izzo, Samantha "Sam" Jeffries, Olivia Lewis, Sean McLaughlin, Blake Moynes, Mercedes Northup, Rachel Recchia, Kylee Russell, Aaron Schwartzman, Will Urena, Brooklyn Willie, and Catherine "Cat" Wong.

Many of these contestants have also appeared on shows such as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, where they made connections, but were unable to find their soul mates. In this upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, the cast members will focus on making real connections in an attempt to give love another chance.

ABC's description of the show's upcoming season reads as follows:

"Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

Recent reports suggest that season 9 will feature a "Paradise Truth Box" and that this box will have a major impact on the future of the show's cast members.

A sneak peek at season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise from Jesse Palmer

In a recent interview with ET, Jesse Palmer talked about the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, the cast members who will appear, and the twists and turns fans can expect. The following is what he shared:

"There's going to be something really special and unique this season, something to celebrate. I think all of Bachelor Nation is going to be really, really excited about it. I think everybody on the beach will be too. I'm very, very excited for that. I just can't wait. I really cannot wait to see what happens and where this goes."

Additionally, Palmer noted the following about some of the cast members:

"Eliza is coming back to the beach and obviously there was a lot of drama surrounding her last year with Rodney and Justin, so it's gonna be interesting, obviously. I know Kat and Brooklyn had some differences during Zach's season that sort of bled into 'Women Tell All.'"

Palmer also discussed Rachel Recchia, a 27-year-old who was first introduced to fans during season 26 of The Bachelor. As she failed to find love during her time on The Bachelor, she had another chance to find a real connection when she appeared in season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Despite finding a connection on The Bachelorette, it didn't last long and now she is all set to take part in Bachelor in Paradise in the hope of finding her long-term partner. Palmer shared the following about Rachel Recchia, who is also a flight instructor besides being a reality television star:

"She's someone who's come this close to finding love a couple different times. Hopefully this will be it. It definitely leaves a mark on the beach. It'll be interesting whenever Rachel arrives, just to sort of see the response she gets. I think she's going to be a real hot commodity on the beach for sure, for very obvious reasons."

Tune in to ABC on September 28 for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.