The Bachelor season 28: Everything we know so far

Season 20 of The Bachelorette ended on August 21, 2023, with Charity Lawson finding her love of life, as well as some information regarding The Bachelor season 28. Although Joey Graziadei made great connections with Charity, she ended up getting engaged to Dotun Olubeko at the end of season 20 of The Bachelorette.

As with The Bachelor season 28, Joey has another chance to find the love of his life, and in The Bachelorette season 20, he shared the following when he learned about this new opportunity:

"It's sinking in very slowly, but I'm trying my best to just stay present, enjoy it, but this is crazy. I mean, I'll be the first person to say this is wild. I never expected this at all, didn't know this is what my life is turning at this moment. So yeah, crazy stuff, but I'm excited. I'm more ready than I was in that moment. For me, it was just, you have to take some time to get a little bit more closure.”

Furthermore, he also revealed what type of women he is looking for in the upcoming season of the show, The Bachelor:

“Someone that's just themselves that I can truthfully be a partner with. I want someone that challenges me. I want someone that I can challenge. I just want someone to do life with. I just want someone that's going to be my person."

There hasn't been any confirmation from the show about its premiere date yet, but it is expected to happen around January 2024. Additionally, based on the show's format, there are expected to be nine to ten episodes in this season.

The Bachelor season 28: What fans can expect

No trailer has been released for The Bachelor season 28. Similarly, the full cast list for the upcoming season has yet to be released, although one member named Leia was revealed during the last episode of The Bachelorette season 20. As well as this, ABC mentions the following about The Bachelor season 28 and Joey Graziadei:

“After his heartbreaking departure at the end of Charity's season of "The Bachelorette," Joey Graziadei will take a second shot at finding his perfect match when he steps in as leading man...The charismatic teaching tennis pro, who won over Bachelor Nation with his honesty and openness to find lasting love, will be handing out roses when the season premieres next year on ABC.”

Fans will be able to see the latest episode of The Bachelor season 28 on ABC and Hulu. In regards to Joey Graziadei's ideal woman, ABC mentions the following:

“As the Bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life."

The show's executive producer team for season 28 includes Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville, and Jeff Thomas.

The Bachelor season 28 release date has yet to be set, but fans can watch all the episodes of season 27 of the show on Hulu and ABC, featuring Zach Shallcross as the lead cast member.