How much did ABC Sports pay for broadcasting rights of USFL?

The USFL has become the talk of the town since the 2023 season began on Saturday, April 16. However, the league has had some difficulties in the past.

When the USFL launched its first season in 1983, it was regarded as the strongest rival league to the NFL's dominance in American football.

The league signed a TV deal with ABC Sports and ESPN. The rights were sold off for $13 million in 1983 and $16 million in 1984 and 1985.

According to reports, ABC paid $9 million in each of the three seasons as part of its deal with the USFL.

The league was forced to close down in 1986 due to financial woes. However, after 36 years, the USFL returned in 2022 with eight teams.

The 2023 season began on Saturday, April 15. Eight teams are divided into two divisions. Here's a look at how the teams have been segregated:

North Division:

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

South Division:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Memphis Showboats

USFL Week 2 schedule and live stream details

Birmingham Stallions QB Alex McGough

Here's a look at the upcoming games in the USFL for Week 2, along with the live stream details. Saturday's games will be played in Birmingham, while Sunday's games will be played in Canton, Ohio.

Saturday

Houston Gamblers vs New Orleans Breakers at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA

Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stallions at 7 p.m. ET on Fox

Sunday

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers at 12 p.m. ET on NBC/ Peacock

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars at 7 p.m. ET on FS1

The USFL will have 43 games this year. There will be 40 regular-season contests followed by two semifinals and the championship game.

The playoffs will commence on Saturday, June 24 while the championship matchup will be held a week later on July 1.

The league is providing football fans with some much-needed entertainment amid the NFL offseason.

