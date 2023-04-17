New Jersey Generals USFL (2023) Roster: Examining the team's chances of winning this year

The eight-team USFL made a victorious comeback with ten regular-season contests this weekend. No spring league in recent times has done what the USFL is doing. After experiencing moderate growth in 2022, the league returned for another campaign in 2023.

Due to the XFL's current season's earlier start date than the NFL's training camp, many former USFL players have left the league and joined the NFL. There are many new players in the USFL as a result of this and some of the losses the league suffered to the NFL last season. Additionally, some of these new players are well-known.

The New Jersey Generals' 2022 USFL season came to a disappointing conclusion. They had a 9-1 regular-season record, which was tied for the best in the league, but the Philadelphia Stars eliminated them with just one game remaining in the season. Let's now look at the roster for the New Jersey Generals this year.

Quarterbacks

Dakota Prukop

De'Andre Johnson

Kyle Lauletta

Wide Receivers

Alonzo Moore

Cameron Echols-Luper

Darrell Stewart

De'Morney Pierson-El

Marcus Green

Randy Satterfield

Warren Newman

Running Backs

Darius Victor

Kingston Davis

Trey Williams

Tight Ends

Braedon Bowman

Charles Jones

Wes Saxton

Woody Brandom

Cornerbacks

Anthony Blue

Blake Countess

Christian Tutt

DJ Daniel

Meiko Dotson

Trae Elston

Linebackers

Bryson Young

Chris Orr

D'Juan Hines

Jalen Choice

Kolin Hill

Willie Eubanks III

Defensive Linemen

Deyon Sizer

Toby Johnson

Safeties

Dravon Askew-Henry

Mike Bell Jr.

Paris Ford

Shalom Luani

Defensive Ends

Hercules Mata'afa

Tyshun Render

Defensive Tackles

Kenneth Randall

Kevin Thurmon Jr.

Tyrone Truesdell

Special Teams

Brock Miller - P

Jordan Ober - LS

Nick Sciba - K

How good are the New Jersey Generals in 2023?

The loss of the 2022 USFL Most Valuable Player KaVonte Turpin means that the offensive side of the ball will be much different for the Generals' side in 2023. Soon after the USFL season, Turpin signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Nevertheless, the squad kept Darius Victor, the 2022 USFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Mike Riley, the 2022 USFL Coach of the Year. The Generals are expected to be ready to keep up despite Turpin's absence.

