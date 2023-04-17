New Jersey Generals USFL (2023) Roster: Examining the team's chances of winning this year

The eight-team USFL made a victorious comeback with ten regular-season contests this weekend. No spring league in recent times has done what the USFL is doing. After experiencing moderate growth in 2022, the league returned for another campaign in 2023.
Due to the XFL's current season's earlier start date than the NFL's training camp, many former USFL players have left the league and joined the NFL. There are many new players in the USFL as a result of this and some of the losses the league suffered to the NFL last season. Additionally, some of these new players are well-known.
The New Jersey Generals' 2022 USFL season came to a disappointing conclusion. They had a 9-1 regular-season record, which was tied for the best in the league, but the Philadelphia Stars eliminated them with just one game remaining in the season. Let's now look at the roster for the New Jersey Generals this year.
Quarterbacks
Dakota Prukop
De'Andre Johnson
Kyle Lauletta
Wide Receivers
Alonzo Moore
Cameron Echols-Luper
Darrell Stewart
De'Morney Pierson-El
Marcus Green
Randy Satterfield
Warren Newman
Running Backs
Darius Victor
Kingston Davis
Trey Williams
Tight Ends
Braedon Bowman
Charles Jones
Wes Saxton
Woody Brandom
Cornerbacks
Anthony Blue
Blake Countess
Christian Tutt
DJ Daniel
Meiko Dotson
Trae Elston
Linebackers
Bryson Young
Chris Orr
D'Juan Hines
Jalen Choice
Kolin Hill
Willie Eubanks III
Defensive Linemen
Deyon Sizer
Toby Johnson
Safeties
Dravon Askew-Henry
Mike Bell Jr.
Paris Ford
Shalom Luani
Defensive Ends
Hercules Mata'afa
Tyshun Render
Defensive Tackles
Kenneth Randall
Kevin Thurmon Jr.
Tyrone Truesdell
Special Teams
Brock Miller - P
Jordan Ober - LS
Nick Sciba - K
How good are the New Jersey Generals in 2023?
The loss of the 2022 USFL Most Valuable Player KaVonte Turpin means that the offensive side of the ball will be much different for the Generals' side in 2023. Soon after the USFL season, Turpin signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
Nevertheless, the squad kept Darius Victor, the 2022 USFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Mike Riley, the 2022 USFL Coach of the Year. The Generals are expected to be ready to keep up despite Turpin's absence.
