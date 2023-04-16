How old is the USFL? Exploring the history of the league and past edition winners

The United States Football League (USFL) is one year old, as it began operations precisely a year ago today, on April 16, 2022. The league is a professional American football enterprise, operating eight teams in four cities. It is important to note that the current USFL is not affiliated with the 1980s American football league of the same name.

In this piece, we will look at the history of the USFL and the stat leaders from the first edition and showcase a handful of tidbits. So, without further ado, let's look at one of the NFL's younger siblings.

The history of the USFL

On June 3, 2021, organizers announced that the United States Football League would be created and begin its inaugural season in April 2022. Fox TV was announced as a minority owner in the league.

On January 4, 2022, NBC reported that a "player selection meeting" would take place to set teams on February 22 and 23. The training camp was slated to begin on March 21, 2022.

On January 6, 2022, four of eight teams chose their head coaches and general managers on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

The following coaches were unveiled:

New Jersey Generals - Mike Riley

- Mike Riley Tampa Bay Bandits - Todd Haley

- Todd Haley Houston Gamblers - Kevin Sumlin

- Kevin Sumlin Philadelphia Stars - Bart Andrus

Two weeks later, on January 20, 2022, two more head coaches were announced.

Birmingham Stallions - Skip Holtz

- Skip Holtz Pittsburgh Maulers - Kirby Wilson

The final two head coaches were announced on January 27, 2022.

Michigan Panthers - Jeff Fisher

- Jeff Fisher New Orleans Breakers - Coach Larry Fedora

The first USFL season ended with the Birmingham Stallions beating the Philadelphia Stars, 33-30, in a closely fought championship game. The game was played on July 3, 2022, at Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game's MVP was Victor Bolden Jr., and the finals were viewed by 1.52 million people.

Stat leaders for the 2022 USFL season

Here are some of the vital stat leaders for the 2022 XFL season.

Passing Yards

Jordan Ta'amu, Tampa Bay Bandits - 2,015

Kyle Sloter, New Orleans Breakers - 1,798

J'Mar Smith, Birmingham Stallions - 1,573

Passing Touchdowns

Jordan Ta'amu, Tampa Bay Bandits - 14

Case Cookus, Philadelphia Stars - 12

J'Mar Smith, Birmingham Stallions - 10

Rushing Yards

Jordan Ellis, New Orleans Breakers - 596

Trey Williams, New Jersey Generals - 579

Darius Victor, New Jersey Generals - 577

Rushing Touchdowns

Darius Victor, New Jersey Generals - 9

Matt Colburn II, Philadelphia Stars - 8

C.J. Marable, Birmingham Stallions - 5

Receiving Yards

KaVontae Turpin, New Jersey Generals - 540

Lance LeNoir Jr., Michigan Panthers - 484

Marlon Williams, Birmingham Stallions - 474

Receiving Touchdowns

Isaiah Zuber, Houston Gamblers - 5

KaVontae Turpin, New Jersey Generals - 4

Marlon Williams, Birmingham Stallions - 4

