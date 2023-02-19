Jordan Ta'amu XFL contract: How much salary will Quarterback earn with DC Defenders?

Jordan Ta'amu is a journeyman quarterback who has played in the USFL and NFL, and is currently slated to play for the DC Defenders in the 2023 XFL season. He will start for the Defenders and possibly use that as an audition to get a spot on an NFL team heading into the 2023 season.

Ta'amu will earn $5,000 per week with a $1,000 bonus per win during his XFL spell. This salary is significantly lower than that of an NFL backup QB, but at least it's something for now.

Ta'amu's salary includes possible bonuses, but the annual base pay will amount to about $60,000 from training camp through the end of the season. Furthermore, he and other XFL prospects will gain an additional $20,000 worth of benefits, including housing and meal bonuses for the season.

However, there's a distinct possibility that Jordan Ta'amu falls within the scope of high-earning QBs, as such players are known to earn more than $500,000 per year.

BarnBurner Sports



Tampa Bay up 17-0



Lasley hit the dunk celebration too



Jordan Ta'amu hits WR Jordan Lasley for a TD to increase the lead!

Jordan Ta'amu's career timeline

Justin Ta'amu started his football career at Pearl City High School, Hawaii, where he put up solid numbers as a senior and garnered the attention of college programmes.

Eventually, he got recruited to play for New Mexico Military Institute, where he played for two seasons before moving to Ole Miss in his third year of college. Ta'amu did well there, finishing behind only a certain Tua Tagovailoa in SEC passing yards for the 2018 college football season.

NBC4 Sports



Garrett Gilbert (19), Jordan Ta'amu (12) and Kyle Shurmur (6)



Both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are currently on the Reserve/Covid-19 list



Take a look at your #WashingtonFootball QBs on the practice field today:
Garrett Gilbert (19), Jordan Ta'amu (12) and Kyle Shurmur (6)
Both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are currently on the Reserve/Covid-19 list

Jordan Ta'amu declared for the 2019 NFL draft, but no team picked him up. However, he got signed by the Houston Texans on August 7, 2019, but was released in three weeks.

Since then, Ta'amu has been a non-playing member of NFL teams, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Washington Football Team and the Carolina Panthers. He also played for the Tampa Bay Bandits in the 2022 USFL season.

He proved to be an inspired pickup for the Bandits, finishing the 2022 season as both the passing yards and passing touchdowns leader. He will represent the DC Defenders in the 2023 XFL season as he attempts to lead the XFL team to glory. Several scouts will watch Jordan Ta'amu this season, as he will be one of the youngest quarterbacks on display.

Furthermore, he has proved to be as reliable as they come in the USFL and decent enough to earn numerous training camp invites to top NFL teams. All that's left is to take the next big step and earn a full-time contract in the National Football League.

