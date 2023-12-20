The Bachelor season 28: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

It was in August 2023 when Joey Grazidei was named the next leading man in The Bachelor season 28. The tennis coach, who rose to fame for his stint in The Bachelorette season 20, is now gearing up to find his forever love in the upcoming season. Notably, the premiere date of the dating reality television show is fast approaching. The Bachelor season 28 is all set to air on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 8 pm ET.

Taking the lead, Grazidei will be seen making romantic connections once again with the prospect of hopefully meeting his everlasting love as the next Bachelor. Fans know that the tennis pro from Pennsylvania made it to the final two of the Charity Lawson-led Bachelorette season 20. Unfortunately, he was dumped in the finale, suffering heartbreak as Lawson went ahead to accept Dotun Olubeko’s proposal.

It was host Jesse Palmer who initially announced Joey’s opportunity to redeem love, thereby leaving the Bach nation excited.

The Bachelor season 28 release date and time

The Bach nation can enjoy the new year with the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 from January 22 onwards on ABC. New episodes of the season will be released each Monday at 8 pm ET before the finale, which is scheduled to take place in March 2024. The upcoming season comprises 10 episodes in total.

What can fans expect from The Bachelor season 28?

The first glimpse of the upcoming season was released publicly during the finale of The Golden Bachelor. The ABC’s teaser clip began with fans getting introduced to ‘Joey mania’ as women in large numbers flock to meet the youngster in the opening scene. The tennis pro, in multiple snippets, embarks on the journey of finding true love with dramatic scenes of women fighting.

“I'm just a normal guy that was looking to find my person. I want to let go, I want to be fully in it and I'm trying, but I'm finding myself holding back. Last time it got taken away, I don't want to feel like that again.”

Watch The Bachelor season 28 teaser here:

Joey Grazidei will meet approximately 32 female suitors on The Bachelor season 28 to complete his conquest of finding true love. ABC's upcoming show will also be available for streaming via Hulu.

Who is Joey Grazidei?

The 28-year-old made his Bachelor Nation debut on Charity Lawson’s The Bachelorette season. After braving a series of ups and downs, he came close to realise his dream of finding an everlasting partner during the season. Lawson appeared quite conflicted in making her final decision until the end before she broke off things with Graziadei to pursue her bond with Olubeko.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, Joey attended West Chester University, studying communication and media. He joined the men’s tennis team during his school years and has played the sport professionally since 2008. After graduation, he moved to Hawaii to further enhance his career in the sport. In 2018, Joey became the Head Tennis Professional at the Kukuiula Development Company.

Besides tennis, he also plays golf, while surfing and hiking are a few of his leisure favorites. Joey is the proud brother of two sisters, Ellie and Carly. The 28-year-old takes immense pride in flaunting his endearment for his family members on social media.

