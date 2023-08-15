The Bachelorette season 20: The Men Tell All Recap and more details explored

The Bachelorette season 20 episode 8 was titled The Men Tell All. It was released on August 14, 2023, on ABC.

This episode of The Bachelorette saw the men of the ongoing season discuss their concerns and opinions about each other. While almost every man was at some fault, Brayden was targeted the most. Everyone thought he was obnoxious. He even tried to defend himself but failed.

The Bachelorette season 20: The Men Tell All Recap: Why was everyone mad at Brayden?

The episode began with Jesse Palmer reintroducing the participants of the latest season of The Bachelorette. The list of men included Spencer, Adrian, Peter, John, James, Caleb B., John Henry, Michael, Aaron S., Brayden, Xavier, Tanner, and Sean.

Viewers were then introduced to Gary, the first-ever Golden Bachelor. John spoke about that one night when he met Charity and felt overjoyed. Jesse then asked Sean what he thought of Brayden, to which he replied that Brayden was manipulative and fake to Charity. Brayden told Charity that he liked her, but he knew he could never have her.

Brayden tried to defend himself, but the situation kept getting worse for him. Even Michael and Adrian questioned his choices, decisions, and obnoxious behaviour throughout the show. Apparently, Brayden was showing Charity one side of his and the boys another. There was even an instance where he called Charity classless. The guilty party denied these claims however, the audience confirmed that he, indeed was at fault.

This berating went on for a while, and soon James expressed his frustrations with Sean. The latter got to have one-on-one time with Charity and because of this, the rest of the men could not have the opportunity to interact with her.

The focus then shifted to Charity. She was grateful to her brother for supporting her on the first night. She also said that Brayden's energy was contagious and that is why she clicked with him so well.

Jesse then told Charity that she had a great season and several people had come to meet her. These were former Bachelorettes Trista Sutter, DeAnna Pappas and Desiree Siegfried. They all narrated their stories of love and matrimony.

Jesse then gave a sneak peek of Charity's last days in Fiji. She was in love with three eligible men.

The Bachelorette synopsis

According to ABC, the official synopsis of The Bachelorette reads,

"Following her heartbreaking departure after her hometown date on Zach Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor," Charity Lawson's journey to find love will continue when she steps in as the leading woman for the upcoming 20th season of "The Bachelorette." The captivating 27-year-old will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University."

It further reads,

"She stole America's heart on season 27 of "The Bachelor" with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile. Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation's trust in her genuine desire to find love. As the Bachelorette, Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is"

Presented by Chris Harrison, Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Jesse Palmer, The Bachelorette premiered on January 8, 2003.