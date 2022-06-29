Why are fans slamming Lydia and calling her "manipulative" in Welcome to Plathville?

TLC's Welcome to Plathville returned for an all-new intense episode on Tuesday night. This week, Moriah decided it was time she confronted Lydia about meeting Max despite knowing that he cheated on her.

The sisters decided to meet up half way between Cairo and Tampa to have a conversation. Viewers who witnessed Lydia explain her side, took to social media to claim they didn't believe her.

Titled Eyes Down, Episode 7 of Welcome to Plathville showcased Moriah questioning Lydia's intentions to meet Max even though she knew her sister didn't approve of it.

Speaking to Lydia, Moriah shared that she didn't know why she the former spoke to Max. Continuing further, Moriah said it made her feel like Lydia didn't care that she was hurt.

Explaining her side, Lydia broke down and shared:

"I just don't know what happened. I was just reminded of scriptures on forgiveness and I just had to meet up with Max and tell him that what he did was wrong, but I'm not going to go the rest of my life with that huge grudge in me."

Continuing, the Welcome to Plathville star added that saying that just because one can forgive the other doesn't mean that that person would trust again, or that what they did was ok. Moriah was quick to retaliate and told Lydia that Max didn't do anything to her.

Opening up more, Moriah shared that Max hurt her. She added that she understood that Lydia didn't want to be mad at him because it was a bad feeling, but she had nothing to really forgive him. Lydia then apologized to Moriah for not getting her approval and talking to Max behind her back.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim they didn't believe what Lydia told her sister.

Fans claim Lydia had no reason to forgive Max in Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 7

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Lydia was lying and had no reason to forgive Max. Some also claimed that Lydia had feelings for Max, which might've been the reason she was still in touch with him.

Alara Fair @Just_Alara #WelcomeToPlathville Someone make it crystal clear to Lydia that it is not okay to continue a friendship with, let alone date a guy who has hurt your girlfriend or family member. EVER.This has nothing to do with forgiveness Lydia. Deep down you wanted Max for yourself🙄B*tch. #WelcomeToPlathville Someone make it crystal clear to Lydia that it is not okay to continue a friendship with, let alone date a guy who has hurt your girlfriend or family member. EVER.This has nothing to do with forgiveness Lydia. Deep down you wanted Max for yourself🙄B*tch.

🦚Your Apocolypse Ice Queen @lxdyanarchy

#welcometoplathville I simply C A N N O T with Lydia 🤢 I simply C A N N O T with Lydia 🤢#welcometoplathville

Ang-O-Rama☮️ @HomageStyle Sorry Moriah, I don’t think Lydia has the purest intentions with Max. #welcometoplathville Sorry Moriah, I don’t think Lydia has the purest intentions with Max. #welcometoplathville

Tee @TeeTee54713831 #welcometoplathville It would be way more exciting if moriahs man cheated on her with Lydia JUST SAYIN #plottwist It would be way more exciting if moriahs man cheated on her with Lydia JUST SAYIN #plottwist #welcometoplathville

Kimberly @beachygirl70 Chances are … Lydia HAS met up with Max again. I think she was enamored with him. #welcometoplathville Chances are … Lydia HAS met up with Max again. I think she was enamored with him. #welcometoplathville

Karin H @Karinah_67 OMG Lydia, Max didn't cheat on you so you had no business "forgiving" him!! Just tell Moriah the truth you are in love with Max!! #WelcomeToPlathville OMG Lydia, Max didn't cheat on you so you had no business "forgiving" him!! Just tell Moriah the truth you are in love with Max!! #WelcomeToPlathville

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Strange to see Lydia using scripture as an excuse to forgive Max… #welcometoplathville 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Strange to see Lydia using scripture as an excuse to forgive Max… #welcometoplathville 😲😲😲😲😲🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄😫😫😫😫😫

Anthony Taylor @uchouten #welcometoplathville Lydia is shady like her mother Kim. What max did to your sister has nothing to do with you. #welcometoplathville Lydia is shady like her mother Kim. What max did to your sister has nothing to do with you.

More details on what happened in Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 7

Apart from Moriah and Lydia's conversation, a lot more drama unfolded this week in Welcome to Plathville. Micah turned 21 and decided to celebrate his birthday in Tampa with his siblings. Ethan and Olivia decided to throw him a birthday party, but what started with a few shots, ended up with the trio going to a strip club.

Olivia and Ethan never celebrated their 21st birthday party, so they decided to celebrate along with Ethan. Since it was his first time having alcohol, Olivia decided to play a game. Each time a guest arrived, they had to take a shot. They ended up taking close to 15 shots that night.

Micah then asked Ethan if they could head over to the strip club, and though he was reluctant at first, he agreed. Olivia also joined the brothers on their trip to the strip club. While Ethan didn't stay long because he felt uncomfortable, Micah and Olivia had fun.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

