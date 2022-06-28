What time will Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 7 air? Kim moves back home with Barry and more explored

Season 4 of TLC’s family based reality TV show, Welcome to Plathville, has been a rollercoaster of emotions with the fraying of Kim and Barry’s relationship. Episode 7 of the show will air on Tuesday, June 28, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Episode 6, Dirty Little Sinners was centred around Ethan and Olivia’s relationship drama when he returned home from Cairo and faced their issues head on. Ethan's sister Moriah was also facing some trouble with her ex-partner Max.

The couple broke up because Max had cheated on Moriah. Things came to a head when Max posted a long clarification on social media regarding their breakup, pointing to problems in their relationship.

Largely blaming Moriah and her family for the breakup, the now-deleted post soon became a topic of family discussion. Moriah met her mom, Kim, and both were seen discussing their respective problems. Kim opened up about her separation from the Plath patriarch, Barry, to her daughter.

The upcoming episode is expected to be a deep dive into Kim and Barry’s marriage troubles.

When will Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 7 air?

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 7 is all set to air on Tuesday, June 28 at 10 pm ET on TLC. The episode will also be available on the network’s website after it airs.

Fans who don’t have the channel can watch the show on streaming channels such as YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Philo and Fubo TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

The official synopsis of episode 7 of Welcome to Plathville stated:

"Micah celebrates a wild 21st birthday at a strip club with Ethan and Olivia; Moriah confronts Lydia about her recent meet ups with Max; Kim moves back home, and she and Barry discuss the future of their relationship."

In the upcoming episode, Ethan’s younger brother Micah turns 21 and celebrates the occasion with his siblings in tow.

The episode also features an emotional one-on-one conversation between Barry and Kim.

Welcome to Plathville’s central couple can be seen being honest about their feelings with each other and the problems in their almost 25 year long marriage from which they have 10 children.

In a promo for the episode, a teary-eyed Barry can be seen confronting his wife about their current situation. He said,

"One thing I thought wouldn't ever be shaken was us. Now it's totally shaken up. It's just really sad. It's a tragedy."

Kim, on the other hand, seemed very clear about her decision to separate and in turn asked Barry,

“Do you want me to stay knowing that I am not happy?”

The episode will also see Kim breaking the news to her youngest daughters while trying to be sensitive to their concerns. She told the cameras:

"I'm trying to be honest with the girls but at the same time not giving them details that they need right now. And I accidentally let the word 'divorce' slip. So far, I've only talked to the kids about being separated."

Tune in to TLC every Tuesday at 10 pm ET to catch all the updates about the unfolding drama on Welcome to Plathville Season 4.

