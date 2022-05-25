"That was shady": Welcome to Plathville fans slam Lydia for being more concerned about texting Max than supporting Moriah 

Welcome to Plathville returned to TLC on Tuesday night after last week's season premiere. This week, Moriah Plath opened up about her break up with Max to her younger sister Lydia Plath. While she expected to see her sister give her a shoulder to lean on and be of some support, Lydia made an unexpected request.

It all started with Micah Plath and Moriah taking a trip to Tampa to visit their parents. Moriah was worried about what she would tell her family when they would ask her about Max. Predictably, Moriah struggled to tell them about her breakup and what Max did when the question came up.

After Moriah's discussion with her parents, she sat down to discuss her breakup with Lydia. Learning about their breakup, instead of consoling her heartbroken sister, Lydia asked her an odd question. She wanted to know if Moriah would be fine hanging out with Max or inviting him when she goes out with her friends.

The young Welcome to Plathville star also shared that she has been texting Max often. Lydia added that he hadn't brought up or told her anything about the breakup. Moriah then said that she was free to do as she pleased.

During her confessional, Moriah revealed that the response she got from Lydia was quite different than what she expected. She added,

"I don’t know, I feel like, as a sister, I kinda wanted to feel more support in that area.”

Fans who watched the episode were quick to slam Lydia, claiming she was trying to make a move on Max and wasn't worried about her sister.

Fans slam Lydia for being more concerned about Max on Welcome to Plathville

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that her behavior was shady. Some also added that it was not right of her to be more concerned about Max.

#welcometoplathville I feel that Lydia is a very very shady person! I feel that Lydia is a very very shady person!#welcometoplathville https://t.co/cjUlWCpWnL

Cassandra @cassy_g88 So Lydia is more concerned about her sisters ex then her sister and how she’s feeling #welcometoplathville So Lydia is more concerned about her sisters ex then her sister and how she’s feeling #welcometoplathville https://t.co/DEhLfTOCGo

SP Roussel @lsusaintswon in back, bullshit. Young and dumb w no social skills, all of them. Move on Mariah....first lesson learned about men. They're bulldozers in women's lives.

#welcometoplathville LYDIA wanting to scoop up Max's cheating, newly single ass. That's cold knifein back, bullshit. Young and dumb w no social skills, all of them. Move on Mariah....first lesson learned about men. They're bulldozers in women's lives. LYDIA wanting to scoop up Max's cheating, newly single ass. That's cold knife🔪in back, bullshit. Young and dumb w no social skills, all of them. Move on Mariah....first lesson learned about men. They're bulldozers in women's lives. #welcometoplathville

A viewer like you @AViewerLikeYou From this conversation Moriah is having w/ Lydia, I’d say Max had something going with her (Lydia) and that’s the real reason he’s so upset. She’s too happy about the breakup. #welcometoplathville From this conversation Moriah is having w/ Lydia, I’d say Max had something going with her (Lydia) and that’s the real reason he’s so upset. She’s too happy about the breakup. #welcometoplathville

#welcometoplathville Lydia ready to swoop in for some hot lovin'with big Max. Lydia ready to swoop in for some hot lovin'with big Max. 😁😆😁#welcometoplathville

Chastity @steelrzgirl Ooooo lydia. Wtf you tryin to chill with max? Makin this all about you. Ok kim jr. I see you. Lydia makin ho moves. #WelcomeToPlathville Ooooo lydia. Wtf you tryin to chill with max? Makin this all about you. Ok kim jr. I see you. Lydia makin ho moves. #WelcomeToPlathville

DOC | A Principal Ava Stan Account @mrdoc Alright now Lydia, you wanting to be friends with Max still while your sister Moriah is breaking down over her breakup ain’t sitting right with my spirit. Like girl, do you even have friends? Annnd you already have TWO big brothers #WelcomeToPlathville Alright now Lydia, you wanting to be friends with Max still while your sister Moriah is breaking down over her breakup ain’t sitting right with my spirit. Like girl, do you even have friends? Annnd you already have TWO big brothers #WelcomeToPlathville https://t.co/NNyP1K1M0p

KrystalC♈️ @KungFu_Kenny Lydia is too happy about them breaking up … #welcometoplathville Lydia is too happy about them breaking up … #welcometoplathville https://t.co/QBCniogRG6

More details on why Moriah broke up with Max on Welcome to Plathville

Last week, when Moriah revealed she had broken up with Max, she didn't narrate what exactly happened between them. To figure out what happened, Micah met Max to get the truth out of him.

The minute Max met Micah, he broke down, revealing that he had messed up. He then said,

"I have this good buddy of mine that's a good bit older than you and I. We were kind of celebrating his retirement at his place and he invited his lady friend over that I knew he liked. And so I was trying to be his wingman. And so I took things a little too far. I was just flirting with her, and that led her to think that it was okay to try and kiss me, which she did."

Micah was taken aback by the confession. He shared that he was disappointed in Max and never expected him to do such a thing. Max also added that he told Moriah immediately. He regretted telling her that he was proud of himself for not taking it further.

Hearing what Max did, Moriah broke up with him instantly. But their argument continued as he said some hurtful things to the Welcome to Plathville star. He also commented on how she dressed, which only worsened things.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC.

