Did Max cheat on Moriah? Welcome to Plathville fans shocked at the reason for their breakup

After the season premiere of Welcome to Plathville, it was evident that whatever went down between Moriah Plath and Max Kallschmidt wasn't pleasant. This week, Max finally opened up about the nature of his actions that made Moriah break up with him. In a conversation with Micah Plath, Max revealed that he had kissed another woman at his friend's place.

Welcome to Plathville Season 4, episode 2 picked up right where it left off last week. Micah went to Tampa to visit his siblings Ethan and Moriah. But when he arrived, he noticed that Moriah was upset. The sibling duo went out for a walk. Micah tried to get Moriah to open up, but she broke down.

TLC Network @TLC Don't miss an all new episode of Moriah opens up to Lydia about her breakup, and Lydia's reaction is... unexpectedDon't miss an all new episode of #WelcomeToPlathville , TONIGHT at 10/9c. Moriah opens up to Lydia about her breakup, and Lydia's reaction is... unexpected 😬 Don't miss an all new episode of #WelcomeToPlathville, TONIGHT at 10/9c. https://t.co/8VMsBAJflg

Moriah then asked Micah to talk to Max to find out what had happened. The Welcome to Plathville star, during her confessional, revealed that she was not being able to say what Max did for fear that people would hate him. She shared that she doesn't want to hate him, and neither does she want anyone else to.

Max decided to meet Micah and put an end to the mystery. When Max sat down to talk to Micah, he cried, sharing that he had messed up. He then opened up by saying,

"I have this good buddy of mine that's a good bit older than you and I. We used to work together and we were kind of celebrating his retirement at his place and he invited his lady friend over that I knew he liked. And so I was trying to be his wingman. And so I took things a little too far. I was just flirting with her, and that led her to think that it was okay to try and kiss me, which she did."

Micah was nothing less than stunned when he heard Max. Max continued saying that he confessed to Moriah immediately. But he also told her that he was proud of himself for not letting it get too far. After hearing what Max said, Moriah broke up with him instantly.

During his confessional, Micah shared that no one thought that Max could do such things. He added that apart from this being a betrayal to Moriah, it was also the same for the duo's friendship.

Continuing, Max shared that the argument between him and Moriah got more intense, and he said some hurtful things to her, such as calling her style sense tasteless. Max then broke down again and added that he wanted to do better.

After a conversation with Max, Micah got on a call with Moriah. She shared that she wasn't ready to get back with him as she still was not over the kissing incident. But in the future, if she can let this pass, she will think about it.

Fans who watched the episode were shocked that a simple kiss was why Moriah had a breakdown and ended her relationship with Max.

Fans were taken aback at the reason for Max and Moriah's breakup on Welcome to Plathville

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Moriah needed to learn more and that it was petty for her to break up with Max over just a kiss.

Mira 💕 @MMira08 Bitchhhhhhhh Ikyfl this what we been waiting on. He ain’t sleep with her? A petty ass kiss #welcometoplathville Bitchhhhhhhh Ikyfl this what we been waiting on. He ain’t sleep with her? A petty ass kiss #welcometoplathville https://t.co/YDq5RioPBB

Bonnie Bee @Citigirl2



#welcometoplathville So Max kissed an older woman who came on to him when he was drunk? The way they are acting you would have thought he killed somebody. Talk about an overreaction. All this heartache and drama for nothing. So Max kissed an older woman who came on to him when he was drunk? The way they are acting you would have thought he killed somebody. Talk about an overreaction. All this heartache and drama for nothing. #welcometoplathville https://t.co/z5q6RYA7kz

pearljamminontheone @DreamInWaves So, he kinda kissed some old lady at a retirement party, and you are broken? Let’s sit and talk about the men outside of Cario, GA. Those young hormones are wild. Everything is so dramatic. You will be fine. #welcometoplathville So, he kinda kissed some old lady at a retirement party, and you are broken? Let’s sit and talk about the men outside of Cario, GA. Those young hormones are wild. Everything is so dramatic. You will be fine. #welcometoplathville

pearljamminontheone @DreamInWaves So, he kinda kissed some old lady at a retirement party, and you are broken? Let’s sit and talk about the men outside of Cario, GA. Those young hormones are wild. Everything is so dramatic. You will be fine. #welcometoplathville So, he kinda kissed some old lady at a retirement party, and you are broken? Let’s sit and talk about the men outside of Cario, GA. Those young hormones are wild. Everything is so dramatic. You will be fine. #welcometoplathville

Mira 💕 @MMira08

I’m just gone say this… it’s dumb af People having babies on y’all/cursing y’all mamas out but a kiss is where y’all draw the line. #welcometoplathville I’m just gone say this… it’s dumb af People having babies on y’all/cursing y’all mamas out but a kiss is where y’all draw the line. #welcometoplathvilleI’m just gone say this… it’s dumb af https://t.co/2k4QqbRKkz

Rhonda W. @Rhonda_W88 A kiss??? That was it? Girl. So young you are and young he is. She's going to be the one to track/trace every second of her man's day and run them off. #welcometoplathville A kiss??? That was it? Girl. So young you are and young he is. She's going to be the one to track/trace every second of her man's day and run them off. #welcometoplathville

Mira 💕 @MMira08 That dramatic ass song she sang last week was over a bitch ass kiss. #welcometoplathville That dramatic ass song she sang last week was over a bitch ass kiss. #welcometoplathville https://t.co/JzBfrqNGEt

KRFL @nauticalKat It was a kiss? Geesh, I mean I get it but I thought he had knocked someone up! Single for the rest of your life? Oh honey you have so much to learn. #welcometoplathville It was a kiss? Geesh, I mean I get it but I thought he had knocked someone up! Single for the rest of your life? Oh honey you have so much to learn. #welcometoplathville

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Edited by Sayati Das