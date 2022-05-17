What time will Welcome to Plathville Season 4 premiere? Kim’s shocking revelation, Max’s secret and more about TLC’s reality series

TLC's hit reality show Welcome to Plathville, produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions are back with its fourth season, which premieres on Tuesday, May 17, at 10.00 p.m. ET. This installment will have 12 episodes that will document the trials and tribulations of the Plathville family as they visit new cities and navigate life, love, and relationships.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The Plaths are a blonde, blue-eyed family of 11 in southeastern Georgia. They share a passion for music, religion, family life and traditional roles."

With 5 out of 9 kids still at home, Kim and Barry will try to raise them away from social media on an idyllic and secluded farm in southern Georgia. Soon, Kim will start to question the lifestyle, make significant changes, and make new friends.

While Ethan, Olivia, and Moriah will be in Tampa away from their family and undertake challenges in a brand new city. Micah will be in Los Angeles trying to find purpose in life.

What to expect from the Season premiere of Welcome to Plathville?

Viewers who followed the show knew that Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville ended with Moria Plath and her boyfriend's relationship going well. However, it didn't last long. The couple split not too long after the season finale, which aired in November 2011. Season 4 will document incidents that led to the duo's breakup.

The official synopsis of the episode The Universe Had Different Plans reads:

"Life for the Plaths is more different now than ever before. Kim shares a shocking revelation while Moriah hides a massive secret. Ethan and Olivia continue to mend their marriage in Tampa as Micah takes in all that Los Angeles has to offer."

Although Kim and Barry have decided to raise their kids away from the modern environment, the former feels that she wants to continue pursuing her passion, dance. She revealed that raising 10 children over two decades made her feel lost and questioned her identity, and hence, she decided to go back to dancing once again.

Kim also confessed that they were opening a dance studio in Cairo and had been busy putting together playlists for the same. She had been listening to songs that she hadn't heard all this while. Barry also felt that his wife "got her groove back and was skipping her step again."

In his YouTube video, Max revealed what went wrong in his relationship with Moriah. He said:

“I didn’t have s** with anybody. Nobody got naked … I didn’t think it was a super big deal."

He had also come clean to her soon after, who broke up with him immediately. The duo tried to reconcile, but things didn't work out the way they wanted, and the breakup ended up being permanent.

Welcome to Plathville, not just has Max and Moriah, whose relationship is under the rocks, and Ethan and Olivia, who seem to be dealing with issues amongst them. While Olivia blames her partner for dealing with a double life, Ethan intends to do things independently.

Tune in to Welcome to Plathville Season 4 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on TLC.

