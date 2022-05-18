“Time heals, Moriah”: Welcome to Plathville fans send their love to Moriah after she opens up about her breakups

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 premiered on TLC. During this week's episode, viewers witnessed a host of changes in the Plathville family. But one particular incident caught their attention. Moriah Plathville revealed that things weren't going well between her and her boyfriend Max.

Fans who watched Moriah, heartbroken and emotional, sent their love for the Welcome to Plathville star. What stood out to a few others was the connection Moriah and her brother Micah have. When he went to visit her, he appeared highly understanding.

The season premiere began with Ethan, Olivia, Nathan, and Moriah moving to Tampa for a new start. Ethan and Olivia recently got back together after taking some time apart. Excited for a fresh start, the four get settled in Tampa. Olivia's brother Nathan is also renting out a room in their house along with Moriah.

Olivia shared that while Nathan is quiet and does his work, Moriah, on the other hand, doesn't help out. So much so that when the time came for her to do the dishes, she didn't respond to Ethan or Olivia. Ethan removed the spark plugs in her car to get her to do the dishes. But he didn't get the reaction he expected.

When Micah showed up, she finally decided to open up about what happened. Micah stayed in LA and came to Tampa for a visit.

Later, Moriah revealed that her boyfriend Max had made a mistake. In her confessional, she said,

"So, a couple weeks after I moved to Tampa, Max called me one night and just said he made a mistake. I'm not going to go into details. Since then, I have been in a dark place."

Moriah still hasn't revealed what exactly was the mistake Max made. But that caused the end of their relationship. She opened up, saying it hurt her badly because she thought she had found the one and had plans for their future. Continuing, she said,

"It made me feel worthless for sure. It made me feel like I had poured everything that I had of my heart to be treated like I could just be traded for anything."

After watching the episode, fans on social media were heartbroken for Moriah and sent their love to the Welcome to Plathville star.

Fans send their love to Moriah after her breakup with Max Welcome to Plathville

Taking to Twitter, fans sent their love to Moriah:

Bonnie Bee @Citigirl2

#welcometoplathville There is not much more painful than a broken heart. Time heals, Moriah. There is not much more painful than a broken heart. Time heals, Moriah.💔#welcometoplathville

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 Poor Moriah. That song had me teary eyed. I feel so sad for her. That 1st love heartache. Painful. I totally didn't see that coming. They seemed so in love. Ok now I'm pissed at him. Moriah so beautiful she wouldn't be single long if she didn't want to be. #WelcomeToPlathville Poor Moriah. That song had me teary eyed. I feel so sad for her. That 1st love heartache. Painful. I totally didn't see that coming. They seemed so in love. Ok now I'm pissed at him. Moriah so beautiful she wouldn't be single long if she didn't want to be. #WelcomeToPlathville

tikbcc @tibkcc Moriah is most definitely depressed they needa get her some help #welcometoplathville Moriah is most definitely depressed they needa get her some help #welcometoplathville

Mya @TourTalkwithMya I can’t wait till next Tuesday to find out what this man did to moriah IM MAD #welcometoplathville I can’t wait till next Tuesday to find out what this man did to moriah IM MAD #welcometoplathville

Alba @AlbaNorthTweets Time to find yourself, Moriah. Don’t need a boy for that journey. #WelcomeToPlathville Time to find yourself, Moriah. Don’t need a boy for that journey. #WelcomeToPlathville https://t.co/NlOnTRAS2q

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 airs every Tuesday at 10 pm only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

