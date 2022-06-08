"Just tell her the truth": Welcome to Plathville fans insist Ethan shouldn't lie to Olivia about his car

Welcome to Plathville returned for another entertaining episode on Tuesday night. Titled Double Life, this week's episode followed Kim and Barry's marriage troubles, Ethan's suspicious behavior, Micah's new life in LA, and much more.
This week on Welcome to Plathville, Ethan decided he wanted to go to Cairo. But Olivia felt something was off with his behavior because he didn't want to take her along. The truth was that Ethan wanted to work on his new car, which he kept a secret from Olivia for eight months.
Ultimately, he had to take Olivia with him and go to Cairo, but he still hid the news about his car from her. He even made Olivia's brother Nathan and his very own sister Moriah lie about it to Olivia.
Fans who watched the episode were annoyed with his behavior and shared that it was high time the Welcome to Plathville star came clean to his wife and told her about his car.
Fans insist Ethan should tell Olvia about his car on Welcome to Plathville
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Ethan should tell Olivia about his new car. Others claimed having his siblings lie to her was a wrong move.
More details on Ethan's secret on Welcome to Plathville
After Ethan and Olivia reach Cairo, the Welcome to Plathville star lends a helping hand in the garage fixing cars. Although Olivia doesn't know the head or tail of mechanics, she shared that as long as she knew what Ethan was up to, she was fine with helping out.
Meanwhile, Ethan got on a call with Moriah, in Tampa. His sister questions Ethan what she should tell Olivia if she asked her if she knows about his secret car. The Welcome to Plathville star told his sister to lie and deny knowing anything about it. Ethan tells her,
"Advice from a big brother to his little sister, it's always best to lie when you get caught than deal with it."
During his confessional, Ethan went on to add that, according to him, being sneaky is a plus. He shared that, he had many rules growing up and eventually figured out that if he was sneaky about it, he would get around them.
Opening up about why Olivia didn't want him to spend time working on cars, Ethan shared that he assumed it was because she wanted him to spend more time with her.
Towards the end of the episode, Ethan finally decided he would tell Olivia about the car. When he told her there was something he had to show her, the Welcome to Plathville star was worried and questioned if her husband was pulling a prank on her. On the other hand, Ethan was nervous about breaking the news to Olivia. He said,
"As I'm about to tell Olivia about the car. It's just that I'm awkwardly nervous about what to do. It's almost like you feel like you're going to your death. Well, it was a nice life. Here we go. What do we do? We got to tell her even though we know she's not going to be happy."
Olivia questioned if it was something that was bad for her. The episode ended with Ethan opening the shutter to reveal the car.
From the look on Olivia's face, she looked surprised but not happy. Viewers will get to see what happens next week when the reality tv series returns.
