"Just tell her the truth": Welcome to Plathville fans insist Ethan shouldn't lie to Olivia about his car

Welcome to Plathville returned for another entertaining episode on Tuesday night. Titled Double Life, this week's episode followed Kim and Barry's marriage troubles, Ethan's suspicious behavior, Micah's new life in LA, and much more.

This week on Welcome to Plathville, Ethan decided he wanted to go to Cairo. But Olivia felt something was off with his behavior because he didn't want to take her along. The truth was that Ethan wanted to work on his new car, which he kept a secret from Olivia for eight months.

Ultimately, he had to take Olivia with him and go to Cairo, but he still hid the news about his car from her. He even made Olivia's brother Nathan and his very own sister Moriah lie about it to Olivia.

Fans who watched the episode were annoyed with his behavior and shared that it was high time the Welcome to Plathville star came clean to his wife and told her about his car.

Fans insist Ethan should tell Olvia about his car on Welcome to Plathville

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Ethan should tell Olivia about his new car. Others claimed having his siblings lie to her was a wrong move.

Anthony Taylor @uchouten #welcometoplathville ethan!!!! Just tell her the truth. She's gonna think it's more than just a car. Gonna think he's creeping on her. #welcometoplathville ethan!!!! Just tell her the truth. She's gonna think it's more than just a car. Gonna think he's creeping on her. https://t.co/2KQhbciy3a

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Ethan having Moriah lie to Olivia for him is a bad move! #welcometoplathville 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Ethan having Moriah lie to Olivia for him is a bad move! #welcometoplathville 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 I mean why tf is Ethan so scared to tell Olivia abt this car? Is she that scary. He's sneaky so.....idk wth. Maybe I missed something. #welcometoplathville I mean why tf is Ethan so scared to tell Olivia abt this car? Is she that scary. He's sneaky so.....idk wth. Maybe I missed something. #welcometoplathville

Miz Hollywood @mizhollywd #welcometoplathville Ethan is a dumbass! You're scared she is going to be mad about the car but you're ok saying i dont eant you here and I want to do things alone #welcometoplathville Ethan is a dumbass! You're scared she is going to be mad about the car but you're ok saying i dont eant you here and I want to do things alone

Mary @Madmaryarts @OfficialTLC #WelcomeToPlathville #Olivia #Ethan goes far 2 avoid ANY confrontation He wasn’t taught how 2 deal with it & ends up making him look sus, I just blurt everything out & get it over with. Being sneaky doesn’t feel good at all. Then you don’t have a secret ever TRUTH🤷‍♀️ @OfficialTLC #WelcomeToPlathville #Olivia #Ethan goes far 2 avoid ANY confrontation He wasn’t taught how 2 deal with it & ends up making him look sus, I just blurt everything out & get it over with. Being sneaky doesn’t feel good at all. Then you don’t have a secret ever TRUTH🤷‍♀️

BBfan4life2Bsure @b_bsure



#welcometoplathville Ethan, just show her the damn car !!!!!!!! Ethan, just show her the damn car !!!!!!!!#welcometoplathville

Dawggirl @MelissaRabb1 Ethan telling his sister to lie to his wife. 🙄 #welcometoplathville Ethan telling his sister to lie to his wife. 🙄 #welcometoplathville

Lexi 💜🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 @AlexaSpasic23



#WelcometoPlathville why is Ethan so worried about telling Olivia about the car? why is Ethan so worried about telling Olivia about the car?#WelcometoPlathville

More details on Ethan's secret on Welcome to Plathville

After Ethan and Olivia reach Cairo, the Welcome to Plathville star lends a helping hand in the garage fixing cars. Although Olivia doesn't know the head or tail of mechanics, she shared that as long as she knew what Ethan was up to, she was fine with helping out.

Meanwhile, Ethan got on a call with Moriah, in Tampa. His sister questions Ethan what she should tell Olivia if she asked her if she knows about his secret car. The Welcome to Plathville star told his sister to lie and deny knowing anything about it. Ethan tells her,

"Advice from a big brother to his little sister, it's always best to lie when you get caught than deal with it."

TLC Network @TLC Tune in to Ethan is dreading telling Olivia the secret he's been keeping...Tune in to #WelcomeToPlathville , TONIGHT at 10/9c. Ethan is dreading telling Olivia the secret he's been keeping... 😬 Tune in to #WelcomeToPlathville, TONIGHT at 10/9c. https://t.co/rWLp7Gmprk

During his confessional, Ethan went on to add that, according to him, being sneaky is a plus. He shared that, he had many rules growing up and eventually figured out that if he was sneaky about it, he would get around them.

Opening up about why Olivia didn't want him to spend time working on cars, Ethan shared that he assumed it was because she wanted him to spend more time with her.

Towards the end of the episode, Ethan finally decided he would tell Olivia about the car. When he told her there was something he had to show her, the Welcome to Plathville star was worried and questioned if her husband was pulling a prank on her. On the other hand, Ethan was nervous about breaking the news to Olivia. He said,

"As I'm about to tell Olivia about the car. It's just that I'm awkwardly nervous about what to do. It's almost like you feel like you're going to your death. Well, it was a nice life. Here we go. What do we do? We got to tell her even though we know she's not going to be happy."

Olivia questioned if it was something that was bad for her. The episode ended with Ethan opening the shutter to reveal the car.

From the look on Olivia's face, she looked surprised but not happy. Viewers will get to see what happens next week when the reality tv series returns.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far