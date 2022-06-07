What time will Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 4 air? Show to explore Barry and Kim’s separation and more

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 will air its fourth episode at 9.00 pm ET on TLC on June 7, 2022. The upcoming episode will see relationship issues between Kim and Barry along with Ethan and Olivia.

The upcoming episode will also see these couples making tough decisions about their relationship. Kim and Barry decide to live separately, and Olivia believes something is fishy about Ethan and his behavior.

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 4: Kim and Barry's separation, Ethan's fishy behaviour and more

Episode 4 of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 will air on Tuesday, titled Double Life. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Kim and Barry's marital issues are becoming undeniable, leaving the family reeling. Ethan keeps a secret from Olivia, but he is forced to reveal his hidden past. Moriah spends a cozy night talking with Nathan. Micah tries his first-ever Indian food in LA."

The preview shows Ethan sharing a secret in a confessional, which could lead to the couple's divorce. Ethan says that he bought another car without telling Olivia in the confessional. He is sure that if Olivia finds out about this secret, she will divorce him.

While Ethan tries his best not to reveal his secret on a four-and-a-half hour-long drive, Olivia uses this opportunity to talk about their relationship issues and resolve them, but everything goes in vain.

In the confessionals, Olivia shares that she does have doubts about her husband as he “chooses to not communicate” with her or informing about his activities or whereabouts, making her believe that “he has this little double life.”

Olivia also believes that if the situation between the two continues, they will go back to their “marriage problems,” which could taint their relationship forever.

On the other hand, Kim and Barry have decided to stay separately “for a while” as they are unsure about their future.

The move came after Barry stopped working towards their relationship, leaving Kim “emotionally” drained and making her believe that their relationship is no longer going to work. She no longer sees how their “emotional intimacy can be reconnected.”

Recap of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 3

In the last week’s episode, after breaking up with Max, Moriah revealed to her brother Micah what all Max did with another girl apart from kissing, leaving Micah surprised. Micah later comforted his sister and said:

"Don't feel stupid. He lied to you, he lied to me, he lied to our entire family just so he wouldn't look quite as bad. I completely lost respect for him. I know it hurts, but he doesn't deserve one more thought from you."

Ethan and Olivia started working on their relationship issues after taking a year apart. Meanwhile, Kim invited her gym friend, Nigel, to her house, leaving Barry jealous.

Barry was also not very happy that Kim spent a lot of time in her dance studio and thought Kim was going through a midlife crisis.

Will their relationship issues get resolved, or will they get more complex? Tune in to Welcome to Plathville on TLC on Tuesday to find the answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far