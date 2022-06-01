"This woman has serious issues": Welcome to Plathville fans slam Kim for bringing her friend Nigel home, calls it awkward

Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville recently premiered on TLC. With just two episodes down, we've already witnessed many changes in the family. Back again on Tuesday night for an all-new episode, viewers were shocked when Kim invited her friend Nigel from the gym over to the Plath house for dinner.

Kim's transformation this season has been drastic. When the season premiered, the Welcome to Plathville star revealed that she was having issues with her husband. She later added that she focused all her time and energy on her dance studio. Kim, who used to shame Moriah for wearing short skirts, is now wearing them herself.

She revealed that she had been going to the gym and one day she met her new friend Nigel. For so long, her family had only been hearing about her friend Nigel, but this week, she sprung a surprise on them. She revealed that he would be coming over to their home and cooking dinner for them.

Opening up about how she met Nigel, Kim shared that they became friends at the gym when both were walking on the treadmill. Nigel, who hails from Jamaica, and Kim instantly hit it as friends. Since she had been talking about him to the family often, she decided it was time to put a face to the name.

When Nigel entered the Plath family home, it was evident that Kim's husband Barry was a little jealous. During his confession, he shared that he was not the kind of person who would get jealous. But he thinks it's high time he starts to wear his heart on his sleeve.

During her confessional, Kim also revealed that it was nice to see Barry get a little jealous. Fans who watched the episode took to social media and slammed Kim, claiming that Nigel's meeting with her family was awkward. Some also speculated that there could be something going on between the two.

Fans criticize Kim for bringing Nigel home on Welcome to Plathville

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Kim and claimed she was taunting her husband, Barry, by bringing Nigel home. Some also added that she might be attracted to him.

Come on it was obvious since season one that something wasn't right with Kim and Barry. I do think it's weird she's having this man Nigel come over. You know she's attracted to him. Very odd this family. #WelcomeToPlathville



#welcometoplathville Kim is emasculating Barry by bringing her "gym friend" Nigel home and suggesting a push-up competition.





#welcometoplathville Kim bringing home Nigel, whom she is clearly attracted to, is really awkward and uncomfortable.



#WelcomeToPlathville Kim was playing games to make Barry jealous by inviting Nigel over. She even suggested a push-up contest. This woman has serious issues.

What the hell is Kim doing? I would not go into that awkward ass situation if I was gym friend Nigel #welcometoplathville

Sounds like Kim has a crush on Nigel. Honey he is not interested in you that way. #welcometoplathville



Nigel = The reason Kim is missing something in her marriage Nigel = The reason Kim is unsure what she wants now.Nigel = The reason Kim is missing something in her marriage #welcometoplathville

Here are more details on what happened in episode 3 of Welcome to Plathville

Apart from Barry and Kim's relationship drama, there's been a lot going on with the Plath siblings themselves. Moriah revealed that Max had done more with another woman than just kissing her. The young Welcome to Plathville star also went on a road trip to LA with her brother Micah. She also released her first single, I Missed Myself, in the presence of Micah and his friends in LA.

Meanwhile, Olvia and Ethan have also undergone some changes in their relationship. After a year apart, the couple decided to make their marriage work by getting back together. They moved to Tampa along with Moriah and Olivia's brother Nathan.

Moriah also revealed that once her lease in Tampa is over, she plans on traveling around the country. Micah moved to LA, but he still hasn't found a place for himself. He revealed that he had been crashing with his friends all this time.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

