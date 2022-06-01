Welcome to Plathville: Fans claim Moriah made the right decision by breaking up with Max

Welcome to Plathville returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night. Season 4 recently premiered, and so far the Plath family seems to be undergoing a lot of changes. One major change that's continued since the beginning of the episode was Moriah and Max's break up. This week, Moriah opened up to her brother Micah and revealed that Max did more than just kiss another girl.

While each of the Plaths seemed to be going through some change or the other themselves, Moriah is still healing from her heartbreak. Luckily, she has her brother Micah with her to keep her occupied. When the season premiered, Moriah opened up about her break up with Max. She didn't reveal exactly what happened.

Last week, Micah had a conversation with Max and that's when he revealed that he had kissed another lady. He also added that he spoke about things that he shouldn't have, which might have hurt Moriah more. This week, while Micah was about to return to LA, Moriah decided to tag along with him.

During her confessional, the Welcome to Plathville star shared that she decided to go to LA with Micah because she needed a change of scenery. While in LA, Moriah opened up to Micah, sharing that there was more to the situation. She said,

"After you talked to Max, he called me and basically told me that he was lying and didn't tell me the full story. He said it was just a kiss, but it turned to be more than that."

Micah shared that he suspected it. Moriah added that she felt stupid because she should've known. Continuing, she shared that it hurts to think he would do something like this the minute she moved to Tampa. The Welcome to Plathville star comforted his sister by saying,

"Don't feel stupid. He lied to you, he lied to me, he lied to our entire family just so he wouldn't look quite as bad. I completely lost respect for him. I know it hurts, but he doesn't deserve one more thought from you."

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to comfort Moriah, sharing that she dodged a bullet by breaking up with Max.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was a blessing in disguise. Some also added that she should be happy that she finally broke up with Max.

#WelcomeToPlathville I’m so impressed that Moriah broke up with Max. She let him know that his behavior was unacceptable. She’s still so young to get so serious with someone. She’s still growing into herself. I’m so impressed that Moriah broke up with Max. She let him know that his behavior was unacceptable. She’s still so young to get so serious with someone. She’s still growing into herself. #WelcomeToPlathville

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🫤🫤🫤🫤🫤 Moriah should be happy that she has broken up with Max!! #welcometoplathville 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🫤🫤🫤🫤🫤 Moriah should be happy that she has broken up with Max!! #welcometoplathville 😬😬😬😬😬🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🫤🫤🫤🫤🫤

J @janetca8 Moriah needs to realize the breakup with Max was a blessing in disguise especially if he was jealous over everything #WelcomeToPlathville Moriah needs to realize the breakup with Max was a blessing in disguise especially if he was jealous over everything #WelcomeToPlathville

#welcometoplathville poor moriah believing there’s nobody for her besides max.. honey he clearly wasn’t “the best man ever” if he cheated. it’s just that first heartbreak making her say those ridiculous things. she’s a beautiful girl who will 100% love and be loved again poor moriah believing there’s nobody for her besides max.. honey he clearly wasn’t “the best man ever” if he cheated. it’s just that first heartbreak making her say those ridiculous things. she’s a beautiful girl who will 100% love and be loved again #welcometoplathville

J @janetca8 Max is an insecure boy, Moriah is better off #WelcomeToPlathville Max is an insecure boy, Moriah is better off #WelcomeToPlathville

Christine 🌈 @latinxmsw Max is such a piece of trash, Moriah dodged a massive loser-ass bullet #welcometoplathville Max is such a piece of trash, Moriah dodged a massive loser-ass bullet #welcometoplathville

✨ @justtmythoughtz Anywho I’m glad Moriah broke up with Max over the kiss because look…it ended being more and she deserves better and she knows that now. #welcometoplathville Anywho I’m glad Moriah broke up with Max over the kiss because look…it ended being more and she deserves better and she knows that now. #welcometoplathville https://t.co/ENiS5uzpSp

Ang-O-Rama @HomageStyle I think it’s for the best the Moriah and Max broke up. I think he has a lot of self-discovery ahead of him. #welcometoplathville I think it’s for the best the Moriah and Max broke up. I think he has a lot of self-discovery ahead of him. #welcometoplathville

Here's more details on what happened in episode 3 of Welcome to Plathville

Apart from Moriah's break up, Ethan and his wife Olivia have also been undergoing changes of their own. After taking a year apart, the couple are working on their marriage again. Meanwhile, Kim and Barry seem to be stuck in their relationship. Kim invited her friend Nigel from the gym.

Nigel is from Jamaica and he came over to the Plath house and cooked dinner for Kim and her family. Seeing Nigel at home, Barry did get a little jealous and that's exactly what Kim wanted to see. Kim has also been spending a lot of time in her dance studio and Barry isn't exactly happy about it.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night only on TLC at 9 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

