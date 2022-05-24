What time will Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 2 air? TLC reality series to explore Moriah and Max’s split

TLC premiered Welcome to Plathville Season 4 last week, leaving fans heartbroken with the storyline of Moriah and Max’s breakup. The second episode of Season 4 is all set to air on Tuesday, May 24 at 10.00 PM ET on TLC.

In the previous episode, Moriah moved to Tampa with her brother Ethan and sister-in-law Olivia. The three, along with Olivia’s brother Nathan, got an apartment and set themselves up for a fresh start. However, Moriah was seen spending most of her time alone in her room. She neither spoke to anyone properly nor helped out with household chores.

To cheer her up, Ethan called their brother Micah, who is closer to Moriah than the former sibling. Upon his arrival, Moriah opened up about her struggle to deal with her breakup with long-time beau Max.

The upcoming episode is expected to reveal the reason behind their split.

When will Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 2 air?

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 2 is all set to air on Tuesday, May 24 at 10.00 PM ET on TLC. The episode will later be available on the network’s website as well.

Viewers who don’t have the channel can opt for other streaming channels such as YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Philo and Fubo TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

The second episode of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 promises to be intense. In the previous installment, Moriah asked her brother Micah to talk to Max to find out the reason behind their split.

In a preview of the upcoming episode, Micah is seen meeting Max, who breaks down in tears. Addressing the breakup, Max says:

“I f***ed up, man, pretty bad. I have this good buddy of mine that's a good bit older than you and I. We used to work together and we were kind of celebrating his retirement at his place and he invited his lady friend over that I knew he liked.”

He continued:

“And so I was trying to be his wingman. And so I took things a little too far. I was just flirting with her, and that led her to think that it was okay to try and kiss me, which she did. I told Moriah, like, 'Oh, this happened,' and, like an idiot, I said, 'I'm proud of myself for not letting it go too far.' She broke up with me, which is reasonably so."

In response, Micah admits to being angry at Max and states that he is disappointed in the latter as this situation will affect their friendship as well.

The official synopsis of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 2 reads:

“Micah meets with Max to get to the bottom of Max and Moriah's breakup. The divide between Kim and Barry quickly grows, leaving the future uncertain. Moriah opens up to her family about her breakup, resulting in questions that leave her stunned.”

Kim and Barry will be seen working on their marriage in the upcoming episode. In a confessional, Barry said that he felt a void in their relationship as Kim was almost always out and he missed her company. Moriah will also finally tell her parents about her breakup with Max, and the conversation will not end on a good note.

Viewers can tune in to TLC on Tuesdays at 10.00 PM ET to enjoy new episodes of Welcome to Plathville Season 4.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee