"Kim is the absolute worst": Welcome to Plathville Fans slam Kim after she leaves the kids and splits from Barry 

Welcome to Plathville returned for another dramatic episode on Tuesday night. While the kids seem to have their own things going on, Kim and Barry also have their issues to deal with.

After taking care of her kids for 25 years, Kim revealed that she wanted to do something for herself. But what viewers didn't expect was to see Kim and Barry split. The couple has been open about their marriage troubles since the start of the season.

Barry shared he tried to make their marriage work by getting Kim her dance studio. But the Welcome to Plathville star revealed that she had reached a point of no return, and nothing could be done to save their marriage. Since the couple started having issues, Kim hasn't been sleeping at their family home.

This week, Barry broke the news of his split from Kim to the kids. He cried while sharing the information and consoled the kids that this was not their fault.

Fans who watched the episode slammed Kim for leaving the kids after she separated from Barry.

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed the Welcome to Plathville star, claiming she abandoned her kids. Some added that just because she's having issues with her marriage doesn't mean she could walk out on the kids.

Moccia8989 @moccia8989 #kimplath #plathfamily #tlc #plathville #WelcomeToPlathville Kim f-up her kids and mow she's gonna abandon them.....of course you have to sleep elsewhere..... you got that new boyfriend ... #theplathfamily Kim f-up her kids and mow she's gonna abandon them.....of course you have to sleep elsewhere..... you got that new boyfriend ... #theplathfamily #kimplath #plathfamily #tlc #plathville #WelcomeToPlathville

TexasLady @dwilley44 Can’t Kim continue to gain personal growth without moving out from husband of 25 years and 5 kids? She opened a dance studio. Now she dumps the kids? #welcometoplathville Can’t Kim continue to gain personal growth without moving out from husband of 25 years and 5 kids? She opened a dance studio. Now she dumps the kids? #welcometoplathville

Natalie’s Kissing Tree @realitytvbyjake Yea…nah. Marital issues aside, you don’t get to just stop being a parent. Barry is a creepy android, but Kim doesn’t get to just through her parental duties out the window. She’s using her dying marriage as a cop out. #WelcomeToPlathville Yea…nah. Marital issues aside, you don’t get to just stop being a parent. Barry is a creepy android, but Kim doesn’t get to just through her parental duties out the window. She’s using her dying marriage as a cop out. #WelcomeToPlathville

Bonnie Bee @Citigirl2



#welcometoplathville Wow, Kim the perfect judgy formerly prudish Christian, pretty much abandoned her husband and children. She lost a few pound and is really feeling herself. Poor kids. Wow, Kim the perfect judgy formerly prudish Christian, pretty much abandoned her husband and children. She lost a few pound and is really feeling herself. Poor kids. #welcometoplathville

Brandie Lynn @MrsBennett20 #plathville Is Kim tired of being a monster too sorry I mean mother? Is that why she moved out? As a mom/wife I couldn’t see myself moving out of our family home leaving our children w/their father. Why didn’t Barry move out. Idk that just seems weird to me #welcometoplathville Is Kim tired of being a monster too sorry I mean mother? Is that why she moved out? As a mom/wife I couldn’t see myself moving out of our family home leaving our children w/their father. Why didn’t Barry move out. Idk that just seems weird to me #welcometoplathville #plathville

Elda Guerrero Reyes @eldarey67 @TLC #welcometoplathville seems like #kim is trying to not be a mom to the kids she still has at home. Why have kids if your not going to raise them? @TLC #welcometoplathville seems like #kim is trying to not be a mom to the kids she still has at home. Why have kids if your not going to raise them?

SameMeNewName @ShaylaNeedsANap Kim suffocated the older kids and is now abandoning the younger ones but sure, Barry is the problem. 🙄 Even ever so hopeful Lydia isn’t buying what Kim is selling #WelcomeToPlathville Kim suffocated the older kids and is now abandoning the younger ones but sure, Barry is the problem. 🙄 Even ever so hopeful Lydia isn’t buying what Kim is selling #WelcomeToPlathville https://t.co/qaHuqLZ1tp

SoonerShortcake @Shortcake913 Kim is so full of crap. She abandons her family in an attempt to de-Karen herself and she's the victim? Move on with that sheesh..Kim is and always will be the problem. #welcometoplathville Kim is so full of crap. She abandons her family in an attempt to de-Karen herself and she's the victim? Move on with that sheesh..Kim is and always will be the problem. #welcometoplathville

Moccia8989 @moccia8989 #kimplath #plathfamily #tlc #plathville #WelcomeToPlathville Kim... biggest hypocrite... shes all about morals and religion... where does it say in your Bible to abandon your kids & husband? Doesn't look like you tried hard.. Therapy? Counseling? #theplathfamily Kim... biggest hypocrite... shes all about morals and religion... where does it say in your Bible to abandon your kids & husband? Doesn't look like you tried hard.. Therapy? Counseling? #theplathfamily #kimplath #plathfamily #tlc #plathville #WelcomeToPlathville

More on what happened this week on Welcome to Plathville

Apart from Kim and Barry's drama, the kids have been undergoing a change in their own way. Moriah, who was heartbroken after her breakup with Max, seemed to be healing. She moved back to Tampa after her vacation in Los Angeles with Micah.

Meanwhile, Micah seems to have found himself a bunch of good friends in LA. This week, his new friend Kapeesh, who hails from India, cooked a nice Indian meal for them. This was the first time Micah tried Indian food. He was also open about his s*xual life. He opened up about how his family thought premarital s*x was terrible. He also told the guys about the date he went on, and when the girl asked him when was the last time he had s*x, he was honest about it.

On the other hand, Ethan and Olivia go on a trip to Cairo. But what Olivia is unaware of is the car her husband had been hiding from her for the past eight months. He even got Moriah and Olivia's brother Nathan to keep it a secret from her. Moriah somehow managed to convince Ethan to tell Olivia about the car. Despite being scared of her reaction, he finally decided to show his wife the car.

Next week when Welcome to Plathville returns, Olivia will be seen getting upset about Ethan keeping the car a secret from her. While in the car with Moriah, she tells her to find out what are Ethan's favorite flowers because she would need them for his funeral. Though ultimately it was a joke, it was clear that Olivia was upset and felt betrayed by Ethan's secret.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night only on TLC at 10 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

