"Kim is the absolute worst": Welcome to Plathville Fans slam Kim after she leaves the kids and splits from Barry 

Welcome to Plathville returned for another dramatic episode on Tuesday night. While the kids seem to have their own things going on, Kim and Barry also have their issues to deal with.
After taking care of her kids for 25 years, Kim revealed that she wanted to do something for herself. But what viewers didn't expect was to see Kim and Barry split. The couple has been open about their marriage troubles since the start of the season.
Barry shared he tried to make their marriage work by getting Kim her dance studio. But the Welcome to Plathville star revealed that she had reached a point of no return, and nothing could be done to save their marriage. Since the couple started having issues, Kim hasn't been sleeping at their family home.
This week, Barry broke the news of his split from Kim to the kids. He cried while sharing the information and consoled the kids that this was not their fault.
Fans who watched the episode slammed Kim for leaving the kids after she separated from Barry.
Fans criticize Kim for leaving the kids after she split from Barry on Welcome to Plathville
Taking to Twitter, fans slammed the Welcome to Plathville star, claiming she abandoned her kids. Some added that just because she's having issues with her marriage doesn't mean she could walk out on the kids.
More on what happened this week on Welcome to Plathville
Apart from Kim and Barry's drama, the kids have been undergoing a change in their own way. Moriah, who was heartbroken after her breakup with Max, seemed to be healing. She moved back to Tampa after her vacation in Los Angeles with Micah.
Meanwhile, Micah seems to have found himself a bunch of good friends in LA. This week, his new friend Kapeesh, who hails from India, cooked a nice Indian meal for them. This was the first time Micah tried Indian food. He was also open about his s*xual life. He opened up about how his family thought premarital s*x was terrible. He also told the guys about the date he went on, and when the girl asked him when was the last time he had s*x, he was honest about it.
On the other hand, Ethan and Olivia go on a trip to Cairo. But what Olivia is unaware of is the car her husband had been hiding from her for the past eight months. He even got Moriah and Olivia's brother Nathan to keep it a secret from her. Moriah somehow managed to convince Ethan to tell Olivia about the car. Despite being scared of her reaction, he finally decided to show his wife the car.
Next week when Welcome to Plathville returns, Olivia will be seen getting upset about Ethan keeping the car a secret from her. While in the car with Moriah, she tells her to find out what are Ethan's favorite flowers because she would need them for his funeral. Though ultimately it was a joke, it was clear that Olivia was upset and felt betrayed by Ethan's secret.
Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night only on TLC at 10 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.