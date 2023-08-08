The Bachelorette season 20 is proving to be a captivating season as Charity Lawson embarks on her quest for true love amidst a bevy of charming suitors. This week, the fantasy-suites episode emerged as a pivotal point, rife with emotions and tough choices, none more heart-rending than Charity's decision to part ways with Xavier Bonner.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, ABC premiered The Bachelorette season 20's episode 7, which came after the emotionally charged hometown episode. With three remaining suitors vying for Charity's ultimate love, Xavier Bonner was among the frontrunners.

However, as the episode was inching closer to whether the pair will get to enjoy the fantasy suit or not, Xavier dropped a bombshell revelation about his past infidelity. He admitted to having been unfaithful in his most recent relationship.

Charity Lawson, who has dealt with such infidelity in the past, couldn't grapple with the recent revelation. When she asked for assurance that this won't happen again, Xavier gave a vague and infuriating answer, ultimately prompting her to eliminate him.

Charity Lawson and Xavier Bonner talk intimacy and infidelity in The Bachelorette season 20 episode 7

Set against the idyllic backdrop of Fiji, Charity's journey has been a rollercoaster ride of love, vulnerability, and self-discovery. With the final three contenders - Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, and Dotun Olubeko - Charity Lawson found herself in an emotional maelstrom during the fantasy-suites week.

The Bachelorette season 20 episode 7 brought light to her connections with each suitor, unraveling a tangled web of feelings and choices. With Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko, her connections seemed to flourish. Separate conversations with both men revealed that Charity was unequivocally in love with them.

However, the atmosphere shifted dramatically during Charity's time with Xavier Bonner. A pivotal dinner conversation took an unexpected turn when Xavier admitted to a history of infidelity in his previous relationship.

"My heart is 100 percent with you, but I think the doubt and the fear [are] the boxes that can't be checked. Another aspect that was very serious for me, that is very serious for me, is, you know. So, in the past with my ex, I was unfaithful," he said.

This revelation cast a shadow over their budding romance and raised questions for Charity as she started thinking about their relationship's longevity. Xavier further added:

"I wanted to tell you that because I know that that is, like, very triggering for you. It was disrespectful. It's not the man that I am. And I know that for a marriage you cannot do that. That's why I felt the need to tell you because I thought you deserved to know."

The subsequent follow-up questions and explanations Xavier provided only served to exacerbate the tension. Charity Lawson noted that the follow-up questions didn't aid Xavier's case. Instead, they seemed to push him into a deeper hole. She asked him:

"I just need to know that you're going to put in the work to make it work. So… will you do that for us?"

The answer he gave sealed his exit from the suitor's list, as he responded with,

"In my heart, there is not any fu*king doubt. But in my mind, there is that doubt. And for me to get to that point, it has to happen tonight. I need to see more."

Charity Lawson was left fuming by this response, as seen in the confessional. She remarked:

"Us in a bedroom is not going to determine whether or not you can see longevity in a relationship."

Later on in The Bachelorette's recent episode, she put the Xavier bombshell on the backtrack as she went on to have an amazing time with Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko.

Xavier Bonner was ultimately eliminated from the show.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.