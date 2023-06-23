Who is Xavier Bonner’s couple goals? The Bachelorette season 20 suitor is a scientist

The Bachelorette is set to return with another season soon and will see Charity Lawson as the main cast member. The leading ladies will be joined by 25 suitors who will all compete for a place in her heart and her final rose.

One of the suitors set to appear in the ABC show is Xavier Bonner, a biomedical scientist whose couple's goal is his parents. His ABC bio states that Xavier’s parents have been happily married for 30 years, and that’s the relationship he hopes to find.

The Bachelorette season 20 premiere will air on ABC on Monday, June 26, at 9 pm ET.

“Want to build a bridge for Black students”: The Bachelorette season 20 suitor Xavier Bonner is the co-founder of the Society of Black Biomedical Scientists

The upcoming cast member is an alum of Morehouse College, where he studied physics, computer science, and mathematics. He then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a Doctor of Philosophy and co-founded the Society for Black Biomedical Scientists to help shape a community to uplift everyone regardless of where they come from.

The Bachelorette season 20 suitor is currently a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics.

According to GradSchool Magazine, Xavier will join Triangle Insights Groups after graduating as a strategy consultant. While in conversation with the magazine, Bonner opened up about the black society he co-founded.

"I want to build a bridge for Black students who want to be a consultant, venture capitalists, or pursue other opportunities that are inside the biotech sphere. Everyone deserves a shot, no matter your skin color or background," he said.

He continued that we live in a world where everyone has more access, and later generations may know that they can become scientists because of the space that they take up now through research and volunteer work.

The scientist is prepared to change the world, but he is also eager to appear in front of the cameras so that he might win Charity's heart on the ABC show.

In a clip uploaded on social media, he explained that because of his height, people often wonder if he’s a basketball player, and he has to tell them that he’s a scientist. He opened up about his mother in the clip and stated that she suffers from an autoimmune disease and that he’d attribute his interest in science to her.

The clip further teases his appearance on the show as he states that he wants to get married and that he hopes he has chemistry with Charity.

"We love science," he said.

His ABC bio states that Xavier will shower his partner with compliments because he “genuinely wants to see” his future wife happy. It continues that he admires his mother and wants to find a partner who can give their children the kind of love he received as a child.

