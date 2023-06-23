Who is John Buresh? The Bachelorette season 20 suitor comes from a mixed culture family

Popular reality dating series The Bachelorette is back with a brand new installment, set to return on Monday, June 29, at 9:00 pm ET on ABC. It will document Charity Lawson's journey to find love and a potential partner among the 26 suitors from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences, fighting for her time and love.

The Bachelorette season 20 will feature John Buresh, a prospective suitor from New York. In an introductory clip on social media, he reflected on his upbringing in a mixed-culture family that taught him numerous values. Viewers will have to wait and find out if his family influence will strike a chord with Charity.

Since the time Charity Lawson was announced as the lead in March 2023, fans have not been able to keep calm. The star was previously seen on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, where she was eliminated after her hometown date, which shocked the entire Bachelor Nation.

John Buresh will be seen connecting with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette

Season 20 will see many prospective suitors vying for the lead, Charity Lawson. One of them is Josh Buresh, a data scientist from New York, who will be connecting with the lead since night 1 of the dating show.

John pursued his Bachelor of Science in Business, Management Information Systems, and Minor in Finance from the University of Minnesota. He went on to earn his Masters Degree in Business Analytics from the University of St. Thomas. He began his career as an IT Risk Consultant for over a year before taking on the role of a Data Scientist in 2018.

According to his official ABC bio, The Bachelorette suitor is the "perfect combination of looks and intelligence." His passion is data science has led him to the perfect job, and now he hopes to provide for his wife and family in the future. With distinctive qualities, he wishes to impress Charity in order to further progress their connection throughout the season.

When John is away from being a data scientist, he loves pursuing other hobbies, which include rereading the Harry Potter series, trying new restaurants in the city of New York, and also listening to American singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler's music. Will he make use of his hobbies on the show? Only time will tell.

The Bachelorette suitor can also showcase one or two dance moves and has kept up with all the TikTok dance trends. He was introduced in a preview clip on the show's social media pages. On night 1, John was seen giving Charity a fortune cookie, which said:

"You will meet the man of your dreams. His name is John."

Introducing himself on the show, John said:

"When I found out Charity was the Bachelorette, I was extremely excited. My family is a mixed culture, and that has changed the way that I have grown up and my sister's grown up. I don't think that you can actually predict that there's going to be a spark, but given how much we have in common, I feel like there's a good chance."

John's official ABC bio further reads as:

"John is truly a catch who wants to find someone family-oriented, passionate, and that challenges him to be his best self. He can’t wait to meet Charity and see if she’s the woman he’s been looking for!"

Season 20 of The Bachelorette promises viewers a fair share of entertainment and drama. Charity will be seen embarking on the journey of her lifetime with 26 great suitors lining up out of the limo on the first night. While love is the name of the game, conflicts and confrontations will make the show even more interesting.

Tune in to the season premiere on Monday, June 26, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

