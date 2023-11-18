The Bachelor season 28: Everything you need to know about the leading man, Joey Graziadei

The Bachelor is set to release a brand new installment in 2024. All the ladies in the house will be courting a fresh lead for season 28, Joey Graziadei. Joey has been a fan favorite ever since his appearance on season 20 of The Bachelorette, so much so that many of them pitched for him to be next in line to have his time in the limelight. The Bachelorette of the season, Charity Lawson, also put in a good word, expressing that he deserved to find true love.

Since his return to the screen was announced, there has been a growing interest among viewers to learn more about him and his life outside of the popular franchise. Joey Graziadei hails from Pennsylvania but currently resides in the tropics of Hawaii. The 28-year-old takes immense pride in his two sisters and posts heartwarming pictures frequently. He has played tennis professionally and also actively engages in other sports.

The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei: Professional tennis player and passionate heart stealer

The Bachelor season 28 is scheduled to release on January 22, 2024, and the main man, whose roses all the women are vying for, has been revealed. Joey Graziadei will be the lead in the upcoming season.

He's established himself as a heartthrob deserving of his big love ever since his first television appearance on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. Despite being very close to receiving her final rose, he ended up as the runner-up after she chose Dotun Olubeko, whom she's still engaged to.

Both Charity and Dotun have spoken with People Magazine on separate occasions, expressing their support for him.

"We're both rooting for him and rooting for his success." - Charity said.

Giving romance another shot with the reality TV show, Joey knows exactly what he's looking for in a partner.

He comes from Pennsylvania and now resides in Hawaii. His early years were spent in Pennsylvania, up until his graduation from West Chester University. On completion, in 2017, he packed his bags and moved to Hawaii, where he has lived since.

In his last television appearance, he discussed his professional athletic prowess. Joey has played tennis professionally since 2008, steadily advancing through the rest of his career, earning the designation of Head Tennis Professional at Kukuiula Development Co., LLC in 2018. There, he currently works as the Ike’ Ola Ambassador. He has also shown a keen interest in participating in other sports like golf. Additionally, he has spent a few years in the sales and marketing industry, too.

He has two sisters with whom he's very close and frequently posts on social media. Fans can keep up with him on Instagram, @joeygraziadei, where he boasts an impressive follower base of 182K people. He also documents and shares his travel experiences and shots from his time on The Bachelorette.

He has a very clear vision of what he's looking for in his future wife and expressed in a conversation with Palmer that he needs someone who can "challenge" him, with whom he can "truthfully be a partner with", and ultimately be "his person."

The popular show will return with season 28 in just about two months, with Joey Graziadei going from a suitor to The Bachelor himself. It will air on January 22, 2024, according to the leading man, and can be streamed on ABC.