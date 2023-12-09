How long have Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko dated? The full relationship timeline explored

After connecting on the ABC reality show, Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko got engaged, with Lawson presenting her with the final rose in the season 20 finale on August 21. Since then, they've shared glimpses of their joyous relationship in interviews and on social media.

At 27, Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, became The Bachelorette after finishing fourth on Zach Shallcross's The Bachelor season. Despite a strong connection, he sent her home after her hometown date and before the Fantasy Suites.

Detailed Timeline of Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko's Relationship

The Bachelorette Season 20 had Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko put their love in the spotlight. Here is how they met and how their love bloomed through the show and after that:

March 2023: Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko cross paths during The Bachelorette filming

Named the new Bachelorette during the March 2023 Women Tell All special, Lawson started filming her season later that month. On March 30, 2023, host Jesse Palmer confirmed that filming for the latest season had begun.

June 26, 2023: The Bachelorette season 20, premieres

This was the first time Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko were spotted together as the show premiered on ABC.

July 31, 2023: Charity Lawson meets Dotun Olubeko’s family on The Bachelorette

Lawson's Hometown Dates episode aired a month later, featuring her first meeting with Olubeko's family. Lawson and his mother connected well, warmly embracing Lawson into the family.

August 21, 2023: Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko get engaged on The Bachelorette

A month following their hometown date episode, Lawson and Olubeko's engagement unfolded on national television during The Bachelorette's season 20 finale. Presenting Olubeko with the final rose, Lawson highlighted their blossoming connection in Oceanside, California.

She stated,

"We shared that incredibly special moment that changed my life truly forever,” she said. “When I looked in your eyes in that moment, I saw the man that respected me, that valued me, that adored me, [and] a man that I can love forever."

He replied to this by saying,

"The love that we have is perfect.”

He then got down on one knee and proposed with a 3-carat diamond ring.

August 21, 2023: Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko debut as a couple on After the Final Rose

Making their couple debut, Lawson and Olubeko attended the taping of the After the Final Rose special. Post-episode, they extended well-wishes to Lawson's runner-up, Joey Graziadei, confirmed as the next Bachelor.

Lawson said,

"We truly wish him nothing but the best. We saw how much of a lover boy Joey is and how much he wants his person. I do believe that he is going to have no problem finding that. He is an incredible person. We're both rooting for him and rooting for his success."

August 22, 2023: Charity Lawson posts about her engagement on Instagram

After The Bachelorette finale, Lawson made it 'Instagram official' with Olubeko, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of their engagement.

Her caption read,

"Within all my senses, I knew. How grateful am I to discover a love that cannot be replicated. This was in no way an easy journey. But through it all - grace. You have shown me, in the most healthy way, how to receive and love fully again. I cannot wait to take on this life with you. Here’s to living out our very own real life fairytale!!! I love you"

August 31, 2023: Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko attend the US Open

In one of their initial public outings post The Bachelorette, Lawson and Olubeko attended the US Open together. Seen sipping drinks in the stands, they were seen having quite a lot of fun.

October 2023: Dotun Olubeko comes down to LA to meet Charity between her DWTS shoots

She shared a cute video montage with a corny text that said that Charity cannot wait for the day when Dotun, instead of saying, "It's late...I have to go," says, "It's late. Let's go to bed."

The Bachelorette star shared insights into her life as an engaged woman and expressed how her fiancé has been her greatest support.

She said,

"He is truly my No. 1 fan. He's been helping me with my diet, my wellness, all those things. Also, the mental and emotional too. He's always checking in, so I'm super grateful for him.”

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko proudly showcase their deep love, and viewers eagerly anticipate their engagement blossoming into an everlasting bond.