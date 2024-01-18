"SCREW YOU PRODUCERS": The Challenge season 39 fans unhappy with latest elimination challenge

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, which saw Asaf Goren get eliminated. The elimination was the first in weeks as previous mercenaries were unable to beat their opponents.

The segment saw Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello appear as a mercenary and choose to compete against Asaf Goren during the challenge. The two competed in a mental task, which included solving a math equation.

Fans of the MTV show, who were eagerly waiting for C.T.'s return, were disappointed with the elimination task and took to social media to voice their opinions.

One person wrote on X:

"We bring in CT and give him a f*cking math problem!!! What the f*ck!!!! SCREW YOU PRODUCERS"

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will return next week on MTV.

The Challenge fans unhappy with math equation being a part of latest elimination challenge

On Wednesday's episode of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, fan-favorite Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello returned to the MTV show. As per the new format, each episode witnesses the return of an MTV legend as mercenary as they go up against one of the current cast members. If the mercenary wins, their opponent gets eliminated from the show and they walk away with money.

In the latest episode, C.T. Tamburello returned to screens and competed against Asaf Goren. When the five-time champion entered the arena, T.J. told him that he could pick any of the male cast members except James and Kyland.

The veteran asked Horacio what he did and he said "nothing." He added that they saw him as a "threat." C.T. told the season 39 contestant from what he saw, Horacio seemed like a "good kid."

"It sounds like, uh, you got a bad shake last season, which was the bane of my Challenge career in the very beginning. Always, at the end, if I didn't win, I was going in, I was going home, cause no on wanted to see me in the final. And it sounds like that's what's happening now, huh?"

The MTV legend decided to give Horacio a break he never got and saved him. He then addressed the rest of the cast and asked Jay if they should "run it back." C.T. added that since Jay beat him straight up, he had nothing against him. The alum then noted that the only person he didn't know was Asaf.

"Let's keep it short and sweet. It's nothing personal, man."

Asaf was excited to compete against the "best of all time." The two competed in a math problem. They had to find prime numbers and then solve a math equation. The cast cheered Asaf on but C.T. emerged victorious. While fans cheered for C.T. online, they slammed the MTV show for its "lame" elimination challenge.

