"Snooze fest": The Challenge fans react to Brad Fiorenza's appearance as a mercenary

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. During the segment, another veteran cast member made an appearance.

Throughout the season, veterans and former winners appear on the show to challenge a current cast member in an elimination round. If the veteran or mercenary wins, they walk away with the amount the cast won in that episode and eliminate a player. If the mercenary loses, they walk away with nothing and nobody is eliminated.

In the latest episode, Brad Fiorenza, who first appeared on the franchise during The Real World: San Diego, made an appearance and chose Kyland Young as his competitor.

Fans took to social media to react to Brad returning to the show and weren't entirely happy with his performance. One person, @SydTV_ wrote on X:

"The huge difference between Cara last week and the snooze fest of Brad this week."

Expand Tweet

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with a new episode and a new mercenary on MTV.

"BRAD IS SO BORING": The Challenge season 39 fans were unimpressed by Brad Fiorenza's return to the MTV show

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion (season 39) aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, after competing in two challenges, it was time for the third and final task of the night, an elimination.

As per the new format, another mercenary made an appearance and attempted to defeat one of the current contestants of the show. Brad Fiorenza, who has spent over two decades being a part of the MTV franchise, returned to screens for the first time since competing in All Stars 3 and competed against Kyland Young.

The host TJ introduced Brad as a "legend" and a "champion." The cast member spoke to The Messenger about the labels and noted that it meant a lot to him.

He added that he's tried to give as much as possible to The Challenge.

Expand Tweet

"I've had my ups and downs in life, like most of us have. I don't feel like I've gotten to play like my ideal game where everything comes together before the game and during. I feel like that is possibly in my very near future here. And I feel like for T.J. to put me on that level, when I was hard on myself, it makes me feel really good."

While TJ may have felt a certain way about Brad, fans had an opposing view. They took to social media to chime in on his gameplay, his appearance, and more.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the task, The Challenge alum noted that he was "moving a little slowly" and The Messenger asked him about the same. He noted that while he hadn't watched Wednesday's episode yet, he was excited about the same because he wanted to see how fast Kyland was going.

Brad added that while he didn't think he was slow, he believed he wasn't fast either.

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.